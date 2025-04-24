ModernGhana logo
'Ghanaians are expecting results; anyone who fails, abuses their office won't be spared' — Mahama warns appointees again

  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
THU, 24 APR 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has launched a four-day Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme in Ada, Greater Accra Region, describing it as a pivotal moment for transformative governance and renewed national commitment.

The retreat, themed “Re-Imagining Leadership in a Reset Ghana”, is being organised with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). It convenes senior government officials and political leaders in a space designed to sharpen leadership capabilities, encourage critical reflection, and foster responsive governance in a changing global context.

With a focus on developing strategic leadership, ethical governance, and visionary thinking, the programme seeks to prepare participants to confront Ghana’s pressing challenges head-on and deliver results that meet public expectations.

Addressing participants at the opening session, President Mahama emphasised that the retreat represents a break from the status quo.

"This retreat is a turning point. It is about resetting the way we lead, govern, and serve," the President stated. "Ghanaians are expecting results, and we cannot afford to disappoint."

As part of this new vision, the President revealed that a comprehensive Policy on Indigenisation would soon be introduced to ensure that the country's natural resource wealth benefits its citizens more directly. The initiative, he explained, will be a cornerstone of the government’s broader strategy for economic self-sufficiency and inclusive growth.

Underscoring his commitment to high standards and integrity in public service, President Mahama delivered a strong message to his team.

“Anyone who abuses their office or fails to meet the expectations of the Ghanaian people will not be spared,” he cautioned.

The retreat is expected to instill a culture of innovation, accountability, and ethical leadership as the administration accelerates its agenda to reset Ghana’s development path.

