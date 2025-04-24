'I have absolutely no intention to disrespect anyone, end the strike' — Health Minister to TTH Doctors

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has addressed the controversy surrounding his surprise visit to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), insisting that he meant no disrespect to medical professionals during his interaction with staff.

The April 22 visit followed the tragic death of a patient, Bavug Salim, who reportedly passed away due to the unavailability of a working ventilator at the hospital’s emergency unit.

The incident prompted an unannounced inspection by the minister, which led to a tense exchange between him and Dr. Valentine Akwulpwa, Head of the Accident and Emergency Department.

A video capturing the heated moment quickly circulated online, fuelling a national debate and drawing sharp criticism.

In response, the Doctors Association of Tamale Teaching Hospital (DATTH) suspended all emergency and outpatient services indefinitely. Citing “unwarranted attacks” from the minister and other officials, the association is demanding an unconditional apology as well as the urgent supply of medical equipment before services resume.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, April 24, the Health Minister sought to de-escalate tensions by sharing a personal anecdote that underscored his connection to the health sector.

“It can happen to anybody, it happened to me. When I had an accident, the first place I was rushed to was Nyinahini District Hospital. I never imagined that I would one day be at Nyinahini District Hospital, but I was there,” he said.

Emphasising his respect for healthcare professionals, Akandoh added: “And so, today, from where I sit, I will contribute my quota to the development of this sector. I have absolutely no intention to disrespect any medical doctor or health worker; that will be the last thing I will do. But let it be said that respect is reciprocal.”

He also extended an olive branch, expressing his willingness to cooperate with all stakeholders in the health sector. “I’m prepared to work with everybody in the sector,” he said.

Despite these assurances, controversy continues to swirl around Akandoh’s subsequent dismissal of TTH Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adam Atiku.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has condemned the move, labelling it as a breach of due process and a misuse of authority.

The association has since demanded an apology from the minister, intensifying calls for accountability amid ongoing service disruptions at the hospital.