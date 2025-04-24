Adum Market fire: Military intervenes as traders storm restricted area

Heightened tensions in Kumasi's central business district prompted the deployment of military officers on Thursday, following an invasion by hundreds of traders at the Adum Blue Light enclave.

The aggrieved traders, defying an existing restriction on the area, reportedly broke through a police cordon to carry out trading activities, escalating the situation and overwhelming initial law enforcement efforts.

In response, authorities called in the military to reinforce security and help restore order. Both police and military personnel are currently on the ground, working to disperse the crowd and prevent further disturbances.

Eyewitnesses say some traders attempted to confront the soldiers, heightening concerns about potential clashes. The security presence remains strong as officials monitor the situation closely.

-citinewsroom