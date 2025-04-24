ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be confident in him — Omane Boamah to Ghanaians

  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
Politics Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be confident in him — Omane Boamah to Ghanaians
THU, 24 APR 2025

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has called on citizens to renew their confidence in President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as an innovative, visionary, and courageous leader with the experience needed to steer the nation forward.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday, April 24, 2025, Dr. Boamah praised the President’s leadership qualities and reaffirmed his belief in Mr. Mahama’s ability to deliver transformational change.

“President Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs of our society,” the Defence Minister stated. “He is a leader with the courage to confront challenges, the experience to navigate complexities, and the vision to chart a better future for our nation.”

Dr. Boamah’s remarks come amid ongoing national discussions about governance, economic recovery, and institutional reforms.

His message seeks to bolster public trust in the President’s leadership and reinforce the government’s commitment to restoring progress and equity across all sectors.

The post has since drawn reactions from both political observers and members of the public, adding to the broader national discourse on the direction of the Mahama administration.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Otumfuos nominee is fake — Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II declares as Offinso chieftaincy dispute escalates Video "Otumfuo's nominee is fake'' — Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II declares as Offinso chi...

1 hour ago

Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be confident in him — Omane Boamah to Ghanaians Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be con...

1 hour ago

CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justices suspension CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justice's suspension

2 hours ago

Ghana switches to chip-embedded passport from April 28 Ghana switches to chip-embedded passport from April 28

2 hours ago

TTH: Patients stranded, consulting rooms empty as doctors stage strike TTH: Patients stranded, consulting rooms empty as doctors stage strike

2 hours ago

GTA responds to allegations of minors taken to hotelin Accra New Town GTA responds to allegations of minors taken to hotel in Accra New Town

2 hours ago

Cedi gains as dollar sells at forex bureaus for GHS15.95 on April 24 Cedi gains as dollar sells at forex bureaus for GHS15.95 on April 24

2 hours ago

the Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong GHS258 monthly allowance to sweepers fair; they work part-time — Zoomlion

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi AG Ayine has assured that LI 2462 will be repealed when Parliament resumes — Sam...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markinleft and President of PTAAM-Africa, Ebenezer Havor Mahama not wrong for suspending CJ Torkornoo; don’t politicise it — PTAAM-AFRICA...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line