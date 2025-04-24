Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be confident in him — Omane Boamah to Ghanaians

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has called on citizens to renew their confidence in President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as an innovative, visionary, and courageous leader with the experience needed to steer the nation forward.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday, April 24, 2025, Dr. Boamah praised the President’s leadership qualities and reaffirmed his belief in Mr. Mahama’s ability to deliver transformational change.

“President Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs of our society,” the Defence Minister stated. “He is a leader with the courage to confront challenges, the experience to navigate complexities, and the vision to chart a better future for our nation.”

Dr. Boamah’s remarks come amid ongoing national discussions about governance, economic recovery, and institutional reforms.

His message seeks to bolster public trust in the President’s leadership and reinforce the government’s commitment to restoring progress and equity across all sectors.

The post has since drawn reactions from both political observers and members of the public, adding to the broader national discourse on the direction of the Mahama administration.