CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justice's suspension

  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justice's suspension
THU, 24 APR 2025

Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has raised alarm over the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, cautioning that Ghana could be violating its international legal obligations by proceeding with the move.

In a strongly worded statement, the group described the suspension as a breach of both Ghana’s constitutional processes and key international legal frameworks protecting judicial independence.

CDM specifically referenced Article 26 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, as well as the UN Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary, arguing that the current actions by the state contradict Ghana’s obligations under these provisions.

“Ghana is duty-bound to uphold judicial independence and prevent Executive interference,” the statement read. “The suspension of the Chief Justice is a direct affront to that responsibility.”

The group also criticised the process leading to the suspension, describing it as opaque and lacking in fairness.

It called for the involvement of international oversight bodies, including the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers.

“This moment demands vigilance, not silence,” the statement urged. “Ghana’s democratic future cannot be bartered for political gain.”

In response to what it deems an attack on judicial independence, CDM announced plans to engage diplomatic missions and international human rights institutions to seek redress and ensure Ghana remains accountable to global standards.

Beyond calling for the immediate reversal of the Chief Justice’s suspension, the Centre is advocating for broader structural reforms to protect the judiciary from political interference.

“We must reaffirm judicial independence as a foundational pillar of the Republic,” it concluded.

—Classfmonline

