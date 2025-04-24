 Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly swears in 6 new Assembly Members

The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has sworn in six newly appointed members on Wednesday in Accra.

The Mamobi District Court Magistrate, Miss Naomi Adusei Amaniampong Kuntour, presided over the ceremony, which was carried out in accordance with Section 3 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

Taking the official oath and the oath of secrecy, the new govenrnment appointees, Fuzia Abdulai, Issah Issaka, Tawfik Muftawu, Raymond K. Quarshie, Mohammed A. Larry and Ibrahim Gibril pledged to uphold the values of integrity, service, and transparency in representing their electoral areas.

Miss Kuntour congratulated the new members, adding, “This oath is not just a formality but a public declaration of your readiness to serve the people faithfully and with confidentiality.”

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Jamani Dramani, expressed his appreciation to the outgoing government appointees for their dedication and service during their tenure.

He acknowledged their role in driving community development and participatory governance within the municipality.

Mr. Dramani congratulated the newly appointed members on their successful nomination and urged them to build upon the foundation laid by their predecessors.

He stated, "As newly appointed representatives of your communities, the responsibility to bring meaningful development and champion the interests of the people now rest on your shoulders. I urge you to approach your duties with dedication and a commitment to the common good."

The Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Madam Eunice Nkrumah, called on the new “assembly members” to partner effectively with the Assembly’s leadership and various stakeholders.

“As assembly members, you are expected to take up pressing community issues, help craft local policies, and ensure that development efforts reflect the needs and aspirations of your constituents,” she added.

The ceremony was attended by staff of the Municipal Assembly, traditional leaders, community members, officials from the National Investigation Bureau and relatives of the newly elected officials.