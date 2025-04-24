ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

 Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly swears in 6 new Assembly Members

By Patience Anaadem, ISD II Contributor
General News Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly swears in 6 new Assembly Members
THU, 24 APR 2025

The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has sworn in six newly appointed members on Wednesday in Accra.

The Mamobi District Court Magistrate, Miss Naomi Adusei Amaniampong Kuntour, presided over the ceremony, which was carried out in accordance with Section 3 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

Taking the official oath and the oath of secrecy, the new govenrnment appointees, Fuzia Abdulai, Issah Issaka, Tawfik Muftawu, Raymond K. Quarshie, Mohammed A. Larry and Ibrahim Gibril pledged to uphold the values of integrity, service, and transparency in representing their electoral areas.

Miss Kuntour congratulated the new members, adding, “This oath is not just a formality but a public declaration of your readiness to serve the people faithfully and with confidentiality.”

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Jamani Dramani, expressed his appreciation to the outgoing government appointees for their dedication and service during their tenure.

He acknowledged their role in driving community development and participatory governance within the municipality.

Mr. Dramani congratulated the newly appointed members on their successful nomination and urged them to build upon the foundation laid by their predecessors.

He stated, "As newly appointed representatives of your communities, the responsibility to bring meaningful development and champion the interests of the people now rest on your shoulders. I urge you to approach your duties with dedication and a commitment to the common good."

The Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Madam Eunice Nkrumah, called on the new “assembly members” to partner effectively with the Assembly’s leadership and various stakeholders.

“As assembly members, you are expected to take up pressing community issues, help craft local policies, and ensure that development efforts reflect the needs and aspirations of your constituents,” she added.

The ceremony was attended by staff of the Municipal Assembly, traditional leaders, community members, officials from the National Investigation Bureau and relatives of the newly elected officials.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Otumfuos nominee is fake — Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II declares as Offinso chieftaincy dispute escalates Video "Otumfuo's nominee is fake'' — Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko II declares as Offinso chi...

2 hours ago

Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be confident in him — Omane Boamah to Ghanaians Courageous Mahama is resetting Ghana to right the wrongs with experience, be con...

2 hours ago

CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justices suspension CDM warns Ghana risks international breach over Chief Justice's suspension

3 hours ago

Ghana switches to chip-embedded passport from April 28 Ghana switches to chip-embedded passport from April 28

3 hours ago

TTH: Patients stranded, consulting rooms empty as doctors stage strike TTH: Patients stranded, consulting rooms empty as doctors stage strike

3 hours ago

GTA responds to allegations of minors taken to hotelin Accra New Town GTA responds to allegations of minors taken to hotel in Accra New Town

3 hours ago

Cedi gains as dollar sells at forex bureaus for GHS15.95 on April 24 Cedi gains as dollar sells at forex bureaus for GHS15.95 on April 24

3 hours ago

the Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong GHS258 monthly allowance to sweepers fair; they work part-time — Zoomlion

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi AG Ayine has assured that LI 2462 will be repealed when Parliament resumes — Sam...

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markinleft and President of PTAAM-Africa, Ebenezer Havor Mahama not wrong for suspending CJ Torkornoo; don’t politicise it — PTAAM-AFRICA...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line