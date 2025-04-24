National Service personnel to undergo military training from August

Management of the National Service Authority (NSA) has initiated discussions with the Military High Command on the implementation of the National Service Emergency Response Readiness Programme (NSERRP), a new initiative aimed at equipping National Service Personnel (NSPs) with basic military training.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, is in line with President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to instilling discipline, nationalism, and physical fitness among Ghanaian graduates.

The President first announced the initiative during his maiden State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Speaking at the meeting, NSA Director-General Felix Gyamfi emphasized the importance of the training programme in building a more resilient and patriotic youth population.

“The introduction of this military training is a step in the right direction and must be embraced by all and sundry as one of the indicators for resetting the country, particularly the youth,” he said.

Gyamfi reiterated that all national service personnel will undergo basic military drills and orientation as part of their service experience, aimed at fostering a spirit of national development.

Brigadier General Amoah-Boakye, who represented the Military High Command, pledged the Ghana Armed Forces' support for the programme.

He assured the Authority of their readiness to deliver the necessary training when the programme officially rolls out.

In total, personnel will receive up to two months of composite basic military drills, with the training expected to commence on August 3, 2025.

