ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

National Service personnel to undergo military training from August

  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
General News National Service personnel to undergo military training from August
THU, 24 APR 2025 1

Management of the National Service Authority (NSA) has initiated discussions with the Military High Command on the implementation of the National Service Emergency Response Readiness Programme (NSERRP), a new initiative aimed at equipping National Service Personnel (NSPs) with basic military training.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, is in line with President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to instilling discipline, nationalism, and physical fitness among Ghanaian graduates.

The President first announced the initiative during his maiden State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Speaking at the meeting, NSA Director-General Felix Gyamfi emphasized the importance of the training programme in building a more resilient and patriotic youth population.

“The introduction of this military training is a step in the right direction and must be embraced by all and sundry as one of the indicators for resetting the country, particularly the youth,” he said.

Gyamfi reiterated that all national service personnel will undergo basic military drills and orientation as part of their service experience, aimed at fostering a spirit of national development.

Brigadier General Amoah-Boakye, who represented the Military High Command, pledged the Ghana Armed Forces' support for the programme.

He assured the Authority of their readiness to deliver the necessary training when the programme officially rolls out.

In total, personnel will receive up to two months of composite basic military drills, with the training expected to commence on August 3, 2025.

—citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Inzaghi | 4/24/2025 10:58:45 AM

It is not military training that will make the youth imbibe the spirit of patriotism. You - the leaders - must show the youth the patriotic lifestyle you are willing to live. When they see you, they will emulate your patriotic character.

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

National Service personnel to undergo military training from August National Service personnel to undergo military training from August

1 hour ago

Galamsey kingpins to be arrested in coming days — Sammy Gyamfi Galamsey kingpins to be arrested in coming days — Sammy Gyamfi

1 hour ago

W/R: Police arrest suspect for stealing EPA vehicle in Tarkwa W/R: Police arrest suspect for stealing EPA vehicle in Tarkwa

1 hour ago

L.I 2462 will be revoked – Sammy Gyamfi L.I 2462 will be revoked – Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awunileft and the Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong Only a thief or fool would sign a new contract with Zoomlion to manage sweepers ...

2 hours ago

We’ve suspended OPD, emergency services until Akandoh, Suhuyini apologise to us — TTH doctors We’ve suspended OPD, emergency services until Akandoh, Suhuyini apologise to us ...

13 hours ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov’t makes u-turn, gives GoldFields 12 months extension

13 hours ago

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointme...

13 hours ago

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

13 hours ago

Age limit for Okada rider to be reduced to 21 years Age limit for 'Okada rider' to be reduced to 21 years

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line