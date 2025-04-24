Galamsey kingpins to be arrested in coming days — Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that a key figure involved in illegal mining, widely known as galamsey, will soon be arrested along with his accomplices.

Speaking on Channel One TV's The Point of View with Bernard Avle, Gyamfi hinted at an impending breakthrough in the government's clampdown on illegal mining.

“I have good news for you, mark my words, in the next few days, one of the biggest kingpins in galamsey and his collaborators will be arrested,” he stated.

Gyamfi highlighted the strides made by the current administration in addressing illegal mining, pointing to recent operations that have led to the recovery of significant forest lands previously ravaged by galamsey activities.

“So far, we have carried out a series of successful raids, and we have secured seven out of the nine forest reserves that used to be red zones, which were destroyed under the NPP. We have almost secured seven of them. And the evidence is out there,” he said.

He further detailed the impact of these operations, noting the arrest of over 160 individuals and the confiscation of heavy-duty machinery and other equipment linked to illegal mining.

“The main kingpins in the forest reserves have all been booted out. In the process, over 160 people have been arrested. 125 excavators seized. Ten bulldozers were seized, seven pick-ups were seized, and 50 motorbikes were seized,” Gyamfi disclosed.

Drawing a contrast between the current administration and the previous government, Gyamfi asserted that under the NDC, there have been no allegations of missing equipment or mismanagement of resources.

“You have not heard that excavators have been stolen because the party [NDC] needs money. You have not heard that we bought drones to fight illegal mining, and the drones cannot be accounted for. You have not heard that government appointees are engaged in illegal mining,” he said.

—citinewsroom