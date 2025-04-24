President John Dramani Mahama’s First 100 Days: A Testament to Progress and Leadership

In just 100 days, President John Dramani Mahama has demonstrated a commitment to transformative governance, delivering tangible results that resonate across Ghana. Despite skepticism from opposition voices like Afenyo-Markin and his micro minority, the achievements of this administration speak volumes about its dedication to the people of Ghana.

Economic Relief and Tax Reforms

The government has swiftly removed burdensome taxes, including the betting tax, E-levy, and emissions tax, providing much-needed relief to citizens and businesses. These measures have rejuvenated the economy, fostering growth and restoring confidence among investors.

Empowering Education and Youth

Education has seen remarkable strides, with the elimination of fees for Level 100 students and the reduction of nursing application fees from GHS200 to GHS150. The launch of the "One Million Coders Programme" is equipping Ghanaian youth with essential digital skills, ensuring they are prepared for the future.

Social Welfare and Inclusivity

The administration has prioritized social welfare, allocating GHS240 million for sanitary pads for SHS girls and reducing Hajj fares from GHS75,000 to GHS62,000. An additional Eid holiday has been introduced to honor the Muslim community, reflecting the government’s commitment to inclusivity.

Infrastructure and Public Services

Streetlights have been restored in Accra, and the passport office now operates 24/7, making essential services more accessible. The "Feed Ghana Project" has been launched to address food security, while the establishment of the National Women Development Bank underscores the administration’s focus on empowering women.

Accountability and Governance

The government has taken bold steps to ensure accountability, with figures like Ken Ofori-Atta and Gifty Oware facing scrutiny. Prudence and common sense have returned to government management, saving billions through initiatives like ORAL.

Revitalizing National Spirit

From the resurgence of the Black Stars to the dispatch of the first batch of workers abroad under the "Work Abroad" program, Ghana is alive again. The administration’s efforts have restored freedom of speech and respect for traditional leaders, fostering unity and pride among citizens.

Conclusion

President Mahama’s first 100 days have been nothing short of transformative. While opposition voices may attempt to undermine these achievements, the evidence is clear: Ghana is on a path to progress, and the people are witnessing the dawn of a new era.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]