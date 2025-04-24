ModernGhana logo
W/R: Police arrest suspect for stealing EPA vehicle in Tarkwa

  Thu, 24 Apr 2025
W/R: Police arrest suspect for stealing EPA vehicle in Tarkwa

The Western Central Regional Police Command has picked up one person for stealing a Toyota Land Cruiser (PC) with registration number GS 1845-23 which is the property of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

According to police, the suspect identified as Salifu Gariba, was arrested by officers of the Northern Regional Police Command on April 16, 2025, at Kukobila, along the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway, and the stolen vehicle recovered from him.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was stolen in the early hours of 15th April 2025 from the residence of an employee of the EPA at Budo City, a suburb of Tarkwa,” police said in a statement.

Suspect Salifu Gariba is currently in police custody as he is taken through the due process of the law.

