"Let's keep our hopes alive, we shall bounce back" — Gomoa West NPP Women's Organizer

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
NPP Gomoa West Constituency Womens Organizer, Madam Hikmatu Yahaya Iddi
WED, 23 APR 2025
Gomoa West Constituency Women's Organizer, Madam Hikmatu Yahaya Iddi

The Gomoa West Constituency Executives of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have embarked on a constituency-wide tour aimed at rallying support and encouraging party members to remain committed following the party’s recent defeat in the 2024 General Elections.

Led by the Gomoa West Constituency Chairman, Mr. Alexander George Safo, the team is visiting all Electoral Areas to engage with party members and listen to their views on the way forward.

According to the Gomoa West Constituency Women’s Organizer, Madam Hikmatu Yahaya Iddi, the team has already visited several communities including Gomoa Dago, Mumford, and Apam, where they met with Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, Council of Elders, Patrons, and other loyal party members.

"We the constituency executives are visiting the electoral areas in the constituency to meet our party executives, give them hope and also find out why we lost in their various electoral areas," she stated.

She explained that the exercise is not only to offer encouragement, but also to gather feedback from those who actively worked for the party’s victory in 2024.

"This is to get different ideas from members of the party who had worked assiduously for the party to win the 2024 General Elections and give them hope that all is not lost, we shall bounce back to power come 2028," she noted.

Speaking to journalists during a stop at Apam, Madam Hikmatu Yahaya Iddi shared that the team was pleased with the input they had received and would take the concerns seriously.

"This tour has been fruitful discussion about the way forward, we learned enough from them. The concerns would be worked on and send those beyond our control to the top hierarchy of the party for redress," she stated.

Mr. Alexander George Safo, the Constituency Chairman, added that the NPP remains committed to strengthening its grassroots and rebuilding confidence among members, especially in the face of what he described as the current government's underperformance.

He stressed the importance of maintaining party unity and momentum as they begin preparing for the next electoral cycle.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

