Saha Global strengthens water safety planning across Northern Ghana

Saha Global, a non-governmental organization dedicated to delivering clean and safe drinking water to underserved communities, has embarked on a strategic zonal tour across four regions of Ghana.

The initiative forms part of efforts to enhance its Water Safety Plan and tailor it to the specific challenges of each region, particularly in hard-to-reach rural areas.

The tour spanned parts of the Oti, Volta, Northern, and Savannah regions, where the organization engaged Environmental Health and Sanitation Offices in districts such as Central Gonja, Krachi East and West, East Gonja, Nanumba North, Yendi, and Zabzugu. These meetings created opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange between Saha Global and local government stakeholders.

Mr. Kofi Duku, Director of Water Quality and Service Delivery at Saha Global, noted that while sanitation conditions in the Volta and Oti regions were generally satisfactory, the situation in some parts of the Savannah Region was cause for concern. “Open defecation and littering along riverbanks, coupled with farming activities close to water sources, pose significant contamination risks,” he warned during a stakeholder meeting with local chiefs and assembly members.

In response, Mr. Yahaya Mohammed, Environmental Health and Sanitation Director at the Yendi Municipal Assembly, commended the initiative and expressed his office’s readiness to support it. “We are ready and willing to offer our expertise in updating Saha’s Water Safety Plan and collaborate on addressing WASH issues in the municipality,” he affirmed.

Although Saha Global already operates under a comprehensive Water Safety Plan, this new initiative aims to create zone-specific addenda that account for the unique environmental and social dynamics of each area. This approach is intended to enhance the effectiveness of water safety interventions and align more closely with local realities.

Saha Global currently supports more than 400 rural communities, training over four women in each community to manage and operate water treatment systems. The organization reviews and updates its Water Safety Plan annually to ensure water quality is preserved from source to point of use, in line with its mission to deliver professionally managed, safe water services to rural populations in Ghana.