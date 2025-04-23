ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Saha Global strengthens water safety planning across Northern Ghana

General News Some members of the Saha Service Delivery team and water operators in the Koni Electoral Area of the Zabzugu District
WED, 23 APR 2025
Some members of the Saha Service Delivery team and water operators in the Koni Electoral Area of the Zabzugu District

Saha Global, a non-governmental organization dedicated to delivering clean and safe drinking water to underserved communities, has embarked on a strategic zonal tour across four regions of Ghana.

The initiative forms part of efforts to enhance its Water Safety Plan and tailor it to the specific challenges of each region, particularly in hard-to-reach rural areas.

The tour spanned parts of the Oti, Volta, Northern, and Savannah regions, where the organization engaged Environmental Health and Sanitation Offices in districts such as Central Gonja, Krachi East and West, East Gonja, Nanumba North, Yendi, and Zabzugu. These meetings created opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange between Saha Global and local government stakeholders.

Mr. Kofi Duku, Director of Water Quality and Service Delivery at Saha Global, noted that while sanitation conditions in the Volta and Oti regions were generally satisfactory, the situation in some parts of the Savannah Region was cause for concern. “Open defecation and littering along riverbanks, coupled with farming activities close to water sources, pose significant contamination risks,” he warned during a stakeholder meeting with local chiefs and assembly members.

In response, Mr. Yahaya Mohammed, Environmental Health and Sanitation Director at the Yendi Municipal Assembly, commended the initiative and expressed his office’s readiness to support it. “We are ready and willing to offer our expertise in updating Saha’s Water Safety Plan and collaborate on addressing WASH issues in the municipality,” he affirmed.

Although Saha Global already operates under a comprehensive Water Safety Plan, this new initiative aims to create zone-specific addenda that account for the unique environmental and social dynamics of each area. This approach is intended to enhance the effectiveness of water safety interventions and align more closely with local realities.

Saha Global currently supports more than 400 rural communities, training over four women in each community to manage and operate water treatment systems. The organization reviews and updates its Water Safety Plan annually to ensure water quality is preserved from source to point of use, in line with its mission to deliver professionally managed, safe water services to rural populations in Ghana.

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov’t makes u-turn, gives GoldFields 12 months extension

3 hours ago

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointme...

3 hours ago

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

3 hours ago

Age limit for Okada rider to be reduced to 21 years Age limit for 'Okada rider' to be reduced to 21 years

3 hours ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia

3 hours ago

I delayed the Thank You Tour to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Bawumia I delayed the 'Thank You Tour' to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Ba...

3 hours ago

Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army Staff warns residents Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army St...

3 hours ago

Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO

4 hours ago

President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs

4 hours ago

Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists — GJA demands Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line