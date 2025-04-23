EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointment

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah, who was appointed Acting Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO just months ago, has been reassigned to the National Security Secretariat as a Technical Advisor, government sources have confirmed.

The abrupt move—carried out without a formal explanation—has reignited concerns over the continuity and stability of leadership in Ghana’s top anti-corruption and financial crime agencies.

Taking over the reins at EOCO is Raymond Archer, a prominent investigative journalist widely recognized for his exposés on financial misconduct and corruption. His appointment as Acting Executive Director is seen by many as a bold step likely to bring renewed focus and momentum to EOCO’s mandate.

Archer’s reputation for tenacity and depth of analysis has sparked cautious optimism, even as questions linger over the reasons behind Mr. Dapilah’s sudden reassignment.

Though the government has not officially commented on the leadership reshuffle, sources close to the matter suggest it may be part of a broader restructuring within the national security architecture.