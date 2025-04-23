Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists — GJA demands

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is demanding the immediate arrest of Alhaji Osman Masawudu, Third National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following what the association describes as "threatening and dangerous" behavior toward journalists.

The call follows Alhaji Masawudu’s recent appearance on Kumasi-based Ash FM, where he reportedly issued threats of physical assault against Media General journalists who attend NPP functions.

His comments have triggered a wave of condemnation from media professionals and advocates of press freedom across the country.

The incident comes on the back of a prior confrontation in which Masawudu was captured on video forcefully shoving aside a TV3-branded microphone during an NPP press conference—an act widely criticized as hostile and unprofessional.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, April 23, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour issued a strong rebuke of the NPP vice chairman’s conduct, saying:

“The actions and comments of Alhaji Masawudu are very reckless, repressive and regrettable. His actions are not only a threat to human life, they are also a threat to the life of the rule of law and our democracy. We condemn them in no uncertain terms and call on the NPP’s National Vice Chairman to withdraw his reckless comment and apologise.”

Dwumfour further urged civil society organizations, the diplomatic corps, and international media freedom bodies to stand with the GJA in demanding accountability and a full retraction from Alhaji Masawudu.

“If the NPP National Vice Chairman fails to withdraw those reckless comments and threats, we shall hold him responsible for any attack on TV3 reporters at the party’s programme or anywhere close to the party’s office.”

According to the GJA, Media General has already reported the threats to the Ghana Police Service, and the association is pressing for swift action.

“We hereby call on the police to act decisively on this case. The police must not sit unconcerned. They must not wait for the worst to happen before they act. We call on the IGP and his team to immediately invite or call for the arrest of the NPP Third National Vice Chairman.”

The GJA’s demand underscores growing concerns over the safety of journalists and the need for political leaders to be held accountable for actions that threaten press freedom and public safety.