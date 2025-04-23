ModernGhana logo
'We’ve learned our lessons and will do better if given another chance' — NPP assures Ghanaians

WED, 23 APR 2025

The main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has reflected on its stewardship of the country over the past eight years under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

The party admits that although it achieved significant gains in some sectors, it also made some missteps and failed to act on certain important matters.

Speaking at the party’s post-election Thank You tour at its headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, April 23, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah said the party would do better under a new leadership if given another chance.

“To our supporters and to Ghanaians who were disappointed with us as a party and as a government because of certain actions and inactions, we have heard you. As a party, we have reflected on everything that happened during our time in office.

“We know we did our best in terms of infrastructure and policies, but we didn’t get everything right. So to everyone listening or watching, on behalf of the party, we say we are sorry for the disappointment,” he said.

The NPP chief scribe added, “We can assure you that we have learned our lessons. The restructuring that will take place in our party will ensure that the new Patriotic Party returns to the right path. And in 2028, when by God’s grace you give us the mandate, all the wrongs will be corrected to form a better government under the leadership of the flagbearer we have chosen.”

Meanwhile, the Thank You tour forms part of the NPP’s broader strategy to regroup and re-energize its grassroots base in preparation for the 2028 general elections.

The tour, which began at the party’s headquarters in Accra, will travel across the country starting Saturday, April 26, and is expected to end on June 4.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

