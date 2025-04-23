ModernGhana logo
President Mahama appoints Bawah Abdulai new CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr. Abubakar Bawah Abdulai, a prominent figure from the University for Development Studies (UDS), as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), following the dismissal of Dr. Adam Atiku.

Dr. Atiku was relieved of his position on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, shortly after Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh made an impromptu visit to the hospital. The visit was triggered by public outcry over the death of a patient, Bavug Salim, who reportedly passed away due to the lack of a working ventilator in the hospital’s emergency department.

Footage from the minister’s visit, now widely circulated on social media, shows a heated confrontation between the Minister and Dr. Valentine Akwulpwa, head of the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, further fueling public debate over the hospital’s management and resources.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has condemned the dismissal of Dr. Atiku, calling it procedurally flawed and politically motivated. In a statement released on April 23, the association criticised both the Minister of Health and the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, for their conduct during the visit, demanding a public apology and a reaffirmation of respect for proper administrative channels.

The appointment of Dr. Bawah Abdulai comes at a tense moment for the Tamale Teaching Hospital, as healthcare professionals express growing concern over interference in the sector and the politicisation of key appointments. His leadership is expected to be closely watched as the hospital grapples with internal unrest and calls for improved healthcare infrastructure.

