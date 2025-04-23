ModernGhana logo
Bawumia urges former contenders to join him on ‘Thank You Tour’

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
Bawumia urges former contenders to join him on ‘Thank You Tour’

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's 2024 Presidential Candidate, has announced an inclusive approach to his nationwide Thank You Tour, inviting his former rivals from the party’s presidential primaries to join him in a show of unity.

At the official launch of the tour held at the NPP headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Dr. Bawumia explained that his decision to bring along Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh—his fellow contenders in the primaries—is a conscious move to break away from tradition and present a united front as the party heads into the December polls.

“Because I want us to be united, that is why I am departing from the normal Thank You Tour. Normally, the presidential candidate just goes ahead to do the thank you tour. But I am doing it different this time, and it is because I want unity,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia, who won the party’s flagbearer race with 61.43% of the votes, emphasized that party cohesion was now more important than ever.

“That is why I have said that I want to go with the party and also to invite my former contestants in the primaries to come, and we will all go and do the Thank You Tour together,” he said, highlighting the importance of collective engagement as a symbol of party strength.

The move, he added, is part of a larger strategy to shift attention from internal competition to national victory.

“So that we all show a united front for the party then we can build on it going forward,” he noted.

Dr. Bawumia also urged party members to focus their energy on winning the general election, cautioning against being consumed by intra-party contests.

“It is not time for primaries and it is not about winning a primary. What we are doing is building a party machinery that can win the general election. That is what we should be doing, not to win a primary. If you win the primary and cannot win the general election, then it is a useless victory,” he stated.

