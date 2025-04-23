ModernGhana logo
Professor Bokpin urges small businesses to form partnerships

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
Professor Godfred Bokpin, a renowned professor of economics, has encouraged Ghanaian businesses to form partnerships for bigger business breakthroughs.

He said partnerships made it possible for indigenous companies to pull resources together to invest in large scale offers.

The Professor of Economics at a seminar organised by NOVA. Business School Africa an emerging business focused institution, added that such great partnerships were only possible through trust, integrity and not individualism.

He said Ghana had emerging businesses such as creativity and apparel sector, agricultural value addition, and internal tourism that could be harnessed for the growth of the local economy.

423202544154-1h830o4aau-tkd-economics-seminar-business-1-1024x768

Speaking on the 2025 budget and its outlook for the future of the economy, the astute Professor urged government to work on inflation and other fiscal policies that hindered growth.

Professor Mathew Tsamenyi, President of the NOVA. Business School Africa said Africa businesses must transition and grow beyond the creators hence the need for School to entrench real time business models and ideas that promoted development.

He said the School in partnership with Eagles Hospitality group, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others hoped to make the Western Region the pivot for such great business ideals.

The school officially opens in June with digital and entrepreneurship programmes on a residential basis.

GNA

