Chief Justice Torkornoo served with two more petitions seeking her removal

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo is facing mounting pressure as two additional petitions have been filed seeking her removal from office, bringing the total number to five.

The latest petitions—like the initial three—are based on allegations of stated misconduct and incompetence, although their specific content remains undisclosed, in line with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution. Sources close to the matter suggest the new filings echo concerns already raised in the earlier petitions.

The new developments come as Chief Justice Torkornoo remains suspended by President John Dramani Mahama, following the establishment of a five-member committee to investigate the first three petitions. Her suspension has intensified public discourse around judicial independence and due process.

According to insider reports, President Mahama has officially served the Chief Justice with the two latest petitions and is currently awaiting her written responses.

The wave of petitions and her suspension have sparked strong reactions from various quarters. Critics have warned of potential political interference in the judiciary, especially given previous public comments by the President that some say suggest a strained relationship with the Chief Justice.

In Parliament, the Minority Caucus has condemned the suspension, describing it as an act of “tyranny” and demanding her immediate reinstatement. They argue that the process undermines the integrity of the judiciary and could set a dangerous precedent for democratic governance.

Meanwhile, legal and civil society groups are calling for transparency and adherence to constitutional procedures as the investigations proceed.