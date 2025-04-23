'Don't divide our front; stay and fight for NPP's course' — Chairman Dollar tells Dr. Amoako Baah

Greater Accra Regional Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eric Nartey Yeboah, popularly known as Chairman Dollar, has appealed to former party stalwart Dr. Richard Amoako Baah to reconsider his decision to break away from the NPP and form a new political movement.

Speaking in an interview with Classfmonline.com, Mr. Yeboah emphasised that intellectuals and experienced party loyalists like Dr. Amoako Baah are essential to the rebuilding and reform of the NPP.

He described the decision to form a rival party as unfortunate and misguided.

“Dr. Amoako Baah is a man of great intellect and experience. But abandoning the party at a time when it needs reformers is like a man fleeing his own house because of armed robbers, instead of standing his ground to fight and protect it,” Yeboah stated.

Dr. Amoako Baah, a former political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), officially launched a new political movement—the New Patriotic Front (NPF)—earlier this week. At a press conference in Accra, he accused the current leadership of the NPP, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of betraying the ideals of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

“The NPP that we once believed in has been destroyed by arrogance, incompetence, and entrenched corruption,” Dr. Amoako Baah declared. “It is no longer the party of principle and service, but one driven by sycophancy and personal gain.”

He said the New Patriotic Front would provide Ghanaians with a credible alternative—one focused on accountability, honesty, and genuine public service.

In response, Chairman Dollar likened Dr. Amoako Baah’s defection to abandoning the legacy of past heroes like Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia, who remained within the party and worked through adversity to restore the Danquah-Busia political tradition.

“I urge Dr. Amoako Baah to reflect on our shared history. The NPP is not perfect, but it needs its best minds to confront its challenges, not to divide the front,” Yeboah said.

The public split has reignited conversations about internal democracy, leadership accountability, and the future of the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections

-Classfmonline