'I'm happy with Mike Oquaye report' — Bawumia

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
Im happy with Mike Oquaye report — Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party’s 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commended the work of former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, following the submission of a key report aimed at strengthening the party’s internal structures and electoral strategy.

Speaking at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, April 23, ahead of the NPP’s nationwide Thank You Tour, Dr. Bawumia praised the report for its depth and clarity.

He described it as “thorough, insightful, and a valuable contribution to the forward march of the party.”

The report, compiled by a committee chaired by Professor Oquaye, reviewed the NPP’s internal organisation and past electoral performance, with the goal of identifying strategies for improvement ahead of the December general elections.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that the findings and recommendations align with the party’s principles and long-term goals.

“I am happy with the work done by Professor Mike Oquaye. The report reflects a deep understanding of our party’s dynamics and offers pragmatic steps for improvement,” he stated.

He further assured party members that the leadership will treat the report with the seriousness it deserves.

“We are not taking this lightly. We will study the proposals carefully and implement those that will strengthen our unity and improve our performance,” he added.

The submission of the report marks a significant moment in the NPP’s preparations for the upcoming elections, with senior party figures expressing optimism that the insights offered will help sharpen campaign strategies and enhance cohesion across all levels of the party.

