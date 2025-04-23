Apple fined €500m and Meta €200m for breaking EU digital competition law

EU watchdogs fined Apple €500m after concluding it prevented developers from steering customers outside its App Store. In a separate case it also fined Facebook parent company Meta €200m for violating rules on the use of personal data.

The penalties threaten to increase tensions between the bloc and Donald Trump, as the two sides discuss a deal to avoid the US president's sweeping tariffs.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has stepped up enforcement of the 27-nation bloc's digital competition rules.

The fines are the first under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect last year, forcing the world's biggest tech firms to open up to competition in the EU.

They could rise further if Meta and Apple fail to comply within 60 days, the commission said, threatening the US giants with "periodic penalty payments".

Apple was fined €500 million for preventing app makers from pointing users to cheaper options outside its App Store.

The commission fined Meta Platforms €200m because it forced Facebook and Instagram users to choose between seeing ads or paying to avoid them.

Trade war with Trump

The decisions were expected to come in March, but officials apparently held off amid an escalating transatlantic trade war with Trump, who has repeatedly complained about regulations from Brussels affecting American companies.

The EU has bolstered its legal arsenal over the past two years with major twin laws, the Digital Services Act and the DMA.

But since Trump's return to the White House, there have been concerns that the EU would shy away from enforcing them.

The DMA is a sweeping rulebook designed to give consumers and businesses more choice and prevent Big Tech “gatekeepers” from cornering digital markets.

It seeks to ensure “that citizens have full control over when and how their data is used online, and businesses can freely communicate with their own customers,” Henna Virkkunen, the commission's executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, said in a statement.

"The decisions adopted today find that both Apple and Meta have taken away this free choice from their users and are required to change their behaviour."

Apple to appeal

Apple accused the commission of "unfairly targeting" it, saying it has "spent hundreds of thousands of engineering hours and made dozens of changes to comply with this law".

The company said in a statement it would appeal the fine.

"Today's announcements are yet another example of the European Commission unfairly targeting Apple in a series of decisions that are bad for the privacy and security of our users, bad for products, and force us to give away our technology for free," the company said.

Meta chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican and Trump ally, said in a statement: "The commission is attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards."

