NDC's reset agenda is "bloodless coup" – Akosua Manu

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
Akosua Manu, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Adentan constituency, has described the current political developments under the Mahama administration as a “bloodless coup,” alleging that what is being branded as a national reset is rather a coordinated assault on Ghana's democracy.

Her comments, made on Channel One TV's Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, April 23, follow a series of controversial events, including the suspension of the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, and a widely condemned raid on the home of the former Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison

Speaking passionately, Akosua Manu cautioned against what she sees as a systematic breakdown of democratic order.

“The Ghanaians' loss of confidence in the judiciary is not something that happened under the NPP administration. Look at the historical antecedents of the killing of those judges. Till that dastardly incident happened, public outrage was against the judiciary. So at no point has there been absolute confidence in our judiciary,” he said.

She argued that under successive NPP governments, efforts were made to restore institutional trust, but these gains, she claimed, are being undone.

“When the NPP comes, they come and make things better, but when the NDC comes, they try and make things worse. And we are seeing it: for some time now, lights do not stay on, prices of goods are going up, they are sacking people from their jobs.”

Manu added that the so-called reset agenda being pursued by the government is nothing short of a strategic takeover of state institutions.

“So the reset is a bloodless coup, that is what we should call it. It has nothing to do with deepening democracy or governance, because why would the national security operatives go to someone's house without a warrant and ransack?”

-citinewsroom

