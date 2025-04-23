ModernGhana logo
GoldBod begins licensing for gold sector players, reiterates exit directive for foreigners

WED, 23 APR 2025

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has commenced the licensing of service providers in the country’s gold sector, effective Wednesday, April 23.

The initial rollout covers licenses for Aggregators, Self-financing Aggregators, Tier 1 Buyers, and Tier 2 Buyers.

In a statement dated April 23, GoldBod announced that applications for other license categories—such as Refining, Smelting, Fabrication, Storage, Transportation, and Importation—will open in July 2025.

All Ghanaians aged 18 and above, or fully Ghanaian-owned companies, are eligible to apply.

Applications may be submitted online via www.goldbod.gov.gh or in person at the GoldBod’s main licensing office in Accra.

The statutory body also reminded the public of its earlier directive requiring all foreigners to exit the local gold trading market by April 30.

It warned that failure to comply constitutes a punishable offense under the Ghana GoldBod Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

However, it clarified that foreigners may still apply to off-take gold from the GoldBod directly.

“Additionally, the GoldBod in line with its mandate to oversee and regulate the gold trading sector, reiterates its earlier directive for all gold traders to buy and/or sell gold at the official Bank of Ghana (BoG) Reference Rate published on www.bog.gov.gh,” the statement said in part.

4232025124041-m6itl8w331-img2715.jpeg

4232025124048-0e72xljwwr-img2716.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

