Committee members adjudicating CJ’s removal petitions shows it’s finished — Franklin Cudjoe

WED, 23 APR 2025

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has cast doubt on the possibility of suspended Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo, returning back from office after the determination of petitions seeking her removal.

According to the social commentator, the makeup of the five-member committee suggests that the outcome of the process is already determined.

“The names of the committee members that will adjudicate the Chief Justice’s matter should let you know—it is finished,” Cudjoe wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 22.

His comment follows President John Dramani Mahama’s directive suspending the Chief Justice, pending the outcome of the committee’s inquiry into three petitions seeking her removal from office.

The committee is chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang.

Other members include Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Major Flora Bazaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Professor James Sefah Dzisah, Associate Professor at the University of Ghana.

Franklin Cudjoe further criticised the lack of transparency in the process, describing it as an “unwise constitutional diktat.”

“How do we suspend or remove a whole Chief Justice without the public getting to know why? This is an unwise constitutional diktat,” he said.

He stressed that informing the public of the reasons behind the suspension or removal of such high-ranking officials is essential for democratic accountability.

