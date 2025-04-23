ModernGhana logo
A/R: JHS student lynched for allegedly stealing phone at Aboaso Zongo

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
A Junior High School (JHS) Form One student, has been lynched by a mob after he was allegedly caught stealing a mobile phone and an amount of GH¢800 at Aboaso Zongo in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, aged 13, was said to have stolen the mobile phone and money from a certain house at Aboaso Zongo around 3am on April 15, 2025.

According to Mamponteng police statement, the deceased was caught in the illegal act at that ungodly hour. An alarm was then raised and the suspect was eventually lynched by an angry mob.

“On 15/04/2025 at 1030 hours, Kufulu Ibrahim of ZB 67 Aboaso Zongo, accompanied by Nurin Mohammed, the Assembly man for Gyamfi Wonoo, came to the station and reported the death of a 13-year-old JHS one student of Islamic Call School, Gyamfi Wonoo.

“That on 15/04/2025 at about 0300hrs, the deceased allegedly went to steal a mobile phone and money from a house at Aboaso Zongo but luck eluded him and he was caught and lynched by a mob.

“That his brother, Faisal Osman, heard of it and rushed to the scene and rescued him,” a police statement, which has been sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, disclosed.

According to the police, Faisal Osman took his juvenile brother home to “clean him up to be taken to the hospital, but he passed on in the process,” adding that the case was reported to the police to take action.

“The police together with complainants proceeded to the scene where the deceased was found lying in a supine position, covered with a white cloth.

“The body was carefully inspected, and multiple marks of assault and blood were seen all over his body to suggest that the deceased was severely beaten.

“The body was conveyed and deposited at Methodist Hospital mortuary, Ankaase, for preservation and autopsy,” the police report further stated.

The report said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly went to a house and stole a mobile phone and cash of GH¢800.00 belonging to the mother of the Assembly man. That he was caught and the said exhibits retrieved.

“However, he was tied up and subjected to severe beatings by a mob who were attracted to the scene as a result of the alarm raised.”

—DGN online

