Man’s penis cut off in lover’s room by unidentified men during dumsor at Kwesimintsim

A man, believed to be in his early 60s, has had his penis completely chopped off under some bizarre circumstances.

The unfortunate incident happened on Good Friday, April 18, 2025, when the victim, Samuel Sam, was sleeping in the room of his alleged fiancée, one Stella, at Kwesimintsim, in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

Even though the perpetrators of the alleged crime had not been identified, rumour had it that ex-lovers of the fiancée might be responsible.

According to information gathered, the victim, who lives in Tarkwa, visited his girlfriend, Stella, at her family house at Kwesimintsim Zongo, last Thursday to spend the Easter holidays with her.

On Friday evening, the purported lovebirds decided to sleep in the yard of the compound house since the lights were off and to enjoy fresh air.

It was gathered that while they were sleeping, around 10:30pm, the two decided to go back to the room to sleep.

Sam was the first to enter the bedroom while the lights were still off. Some minutes later, Stella heard some unusual cry from the bedroom.

According to sources, Stella quickly entered the room and stepped on some liquid substance on the floor, but initially thought it was drops of water.

Fortunately, the electricity power was restored at that moment, and Stella saw Sam naked and lying in a pool of blood with a bread knife beside him.

Stella later realised that her fiancé's penis and part of his testicles had been severed.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi for treatment.

The Assembly member for the area, Eric Acolatse, who confirmed the incident, indicated that the victim is responding to treatment.

“Doctors confirmed that his penis was completely severed, while part of his testicles was also cut off,” he disclosed.

He said, “After interrogation, the victim claimed to have been attacked in the bedroom by two unidentified men.”

He said the men held him down and used a knife to cut his penis. Stella was initially arrested by the police for questioning, but has since been granted bail.

Meanwhile, speculation in the community suggests that the attack could have been executed by Stella's ex-lovers, including a sugar daddy.

The police have commenced investigations into the alleged nasty incident.

—DGN online