New GHEL Boss taks office, vows to restore company’s glory and drive industrial transformation

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
The newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Heavy Equipment Limited (GHEL), Mr. Mutalib Awal, has pledged to return the company to its former glory and play a key role in Ghana’s industrial and economic transformation.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony held at the GHEL Head Office in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Awal outlined his bold vision for revitalising the once-thriving institution.

"I accept this role not as an individual accolade but as a national duty — a duty to revive, reposition, and reimagine GHEL as a pillar of Ghana’s industrial transformation," Mr. Awal stated.

He emphasised GHEL’s legacy and its readiness to reclaim a central role in national development:

"GHEL has a proud legacy, and today, we are poised to write a bold new chapter. As we take the next step forward, I wish to assure government, industry, and all partners that GHEL is not just back — GHEL is back with a purpose."

In alignment with the government’s vision of a 24-hour economy, Mr. Awal said GHEL would provide round-the-clock access to equipment services at its mechanisation centres in Ejura, Techiman, Krachi East, and Akatsi.

He further explained that GHEL would collaborate with both public and private sector stakeholders to ensure continuous support for mining, agriculture, sanitation, and infrastructure projects. He also announced investments in digital infrastructure to enable real-time maintenance, equipment tracking, and rapid response services.

Mr. Awal assured ministries such as the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources of GHEL’s commitment to responsible and efficient machinery use in mining, forestry, and land reclamation, as well as efforts to support sustainable mining practices.

He highlighted plans to work with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development to assist district assemblies with leasing, maintenance, and training services for local development projects.

"Our mechanisation hubs will serve as engines of job creation and service delivery in local communities," he noted.

Recognising the vital role of mechanised farming, Mr. Awal also pledged GHEL’s commitment to expanding access to tractors, harvesters, and farm implements through partnerships with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

"We will work with farmer associations and the Ministry to empower youth and ensure that every district has access to quality equipment and trained operators," the Ag. CEO added.

Framing GHEL as more than just a service provider, he concluded:

"We are building a new generation of technicians, engineers, and operators. We are creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and laying the foundation for a modern, mechanised, and industrial Ghana."

"As I take on this role, I extend a hand of partnership to every ministry, agency, private sector partner, and civil society organisation. Let us collaborate. Let us build. Let us deliver results for the people of Ghana."

For his part, Mr. Abass Ridwan Dauda, the outgoing Acting CEO and former Board Chairman of GHEL, pledged his full support to Mr. Awal in his new role. Mr. Dauda previously served as a Member of Parliament for Sissala East.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

