Justice Baffoe-Bonnie takes over as acting Chief Justice amid suspension of CJ Torkornoo

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior member of Ghana’s Supreme Court, has assumed the role of Acting Chief Justice following the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

His elevation to the role is in line with Article 144(6) of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that the most senior Supreme Court Justice shall take over in an acting capacity when the Chief Justice is unable to carry out their duties.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who has been on the Supreme Court bench since June 2008, was appointed by then-President John Agyekum Kufuor. He now steps into this leadership role at a time of significant scrutiny and transition within Ghana’s judiciary.

Chief Justice Torkornoo was suspended on April 22, 2025, by President John Dramani Mahama after a prima facie case was established in response to three petitions submitted for her removal. The suspension was made in accordance with Article 146(6) of the Constitution and followed consultations with the Council of State.

A five-member committee has been constituted to investigate the allegations detailed in the petitions. Though the specifics of the complaints have not been made public, the development has sparked considerable public and legal debate, with many observers calling for transparency and adherence to constitutional safeguards.

In the interim, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie is expected to oversee the administration of justice and maintain stability at the highest level of the judiciary until a final decision is made regarding Chief Justice Torkornoo’s status.