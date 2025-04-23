ModernGhana logo
Zongo communities laud President Mahama’s strategic appointments as pathway to inclusion

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Zongo communities across the country have expressed deep appreciation for what they describe as the strategic and inclusive appointments made by former President John Dramani Mahama.

They commend his deliberate efforts to elevate qualified Zongo indigenes to high-level positions in government, viewing it as a mark of respect and recognition.

Alhaji Salisu Maude, Greater Accra Hausa Youth Leader, described the appointments as unprecedented and deeply symbolic. He noted that under Mahama’s leadership, the representation of Zongo people in key national institutions saw a significant and positive shift.

Recent appointments in crucial sectors—such as Petroleum and Energy, the National Identification Authority (NIA), and the Youth Employment Agency—have been especially welcomed by community leaders. They emphasize that these appointments are not merely ceremonial but are carefully considered decisions to entrust capable individuals from Zongo backgrounds with roles that have real influence on national development.

In a recent interview, Alhaji Maude, who also serves as President of the Zongo Youth Dialogue with Police Project, highlighted the broader significance of these appointments.

"We see these appointments as more than political gestures," he said. "They reflect a long-overdue recognition of the capabilities within our community—especially among the youth. It’s a step toward true national integration."

Key appointments that have sparked particular enthusiasm include Halimatu Sadia Abdulai as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, Alhaji Mohammed Nazeer as Deputy CEO of the National Identification Authority, and Abdulwahab Jawando as Public Relations Officer at the National Youth Employment Agency.

“These are not token roles,” Alhaji Maude stressed. “They are leadership positions that demand trust, expertise, and accountability. It is a clear testament to the confidence President Mahama has in the Zongo community.”

He concluded by asserting the need for continued progress.

"Given the vast talent within Zongo communities and their growing socio-political contributions, more appointments are expected in the near future—including representation on the boards of key national institutions."

Observers say this pattern of inclusive governance could have a lasting impact on national cohesion and democratic engagement. With Zongo communities increasingly seen as vibrant contributors to Ghana’s political and civic life, analysts argue that the Mahama administration’s approach may serve as a blueprint for inclusive development.

As the nation continues to grapple with questions of equity and representation, Mahama’s track record with the Zongo communities is being cited as an example of how merit-based, thoughtful appointments can bridge long-standing social and political divides.

