Nii Doku III sets record straight, fingers Gbese Mantse in alleged multiple induction

The Supreme Head of Gbese Somnenaa, Nii Doku III, has strongly denied claims by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayibonte II, that he has been suspended from his role as head of the Gbese Somnenaa.

Addressing the media at his family residence in Gbese, Nii Doku III stated that Nii Ayibonte II erred in appointing and inducting a new head of the Swalaba Quarter into the Gbese Paramount Stool. He emphasised that Swalaba is a quarter under the Nii Doku We, making such an action inappropriate.

Setting the record straight, Nii Doku III recalled his appointment as Head of the Nii Doku We and Gbese Somnenaa on August 5, 2023. On the same day, he was inducted into the Gbese Paramount Stool, with the full acceptance and endorsement of Nii Ayibonte II and his Dzaase. During this induction, he said, he was urged to appoint an Asafoatse from the Nii Doku We, in accordance with the customs and traditions of Gbese and Somnenaa.

Following this directive, Nii Doku III consulted with his Principal Elders, who nominated and appointed Lionel Nii Nertey Nettey—now known by his customary name Asafoatse Christopher Bradford Nettey V—as Asafoatse of the family.

After the appointment, Nii Doku III introduced Asafoatse Nettey V to the Gbese Paramount Stool. However, he noted that Nii Ayibonte II expressed displeasure with the process. In response, efforts were made to engage with the Gbese Mantse to resolve the issue and rectify any perceived procedural lapses.

He further disclosed that the Principal Elders of the Doku We reached out to the Ga Mantse, the Gborbu Wulomo, the Sempe Mantse, members of the Ga Traditional Council, and other respected figures to appeal for acceptance of the validly appointed Asafoatse. According to him, the Gbese Mantse and his Dzaase gave the impression they had accepted the appointment, only to later install another Asafoatse—despite the position not being vacant. Nii Doku III said this act could incite division and conflict within the family and the broader Gbese community.

In what he described as retaliation for his resistance to interference in family matters, Nii Doku III said the Gbese Mantse and his Dzaase falsely announced his suspension through a newspaper publication.

Responding to the publication, he said the supposed suspension violated the rules of natural justice and the customs and practices of the land.

"As the Head of family of the Nii Doku We, I would not allow the Gbese Mantse and his Dzaase who are not members of my family to determine who will be appointed to any customary position within the family."

He emphasised that only the Principal Elders who validly nominated and appointed him have the power to remove or suspend him from office.

"I want to state categorically that I am still the head of the Nii Doku We of Gbese Sonmenaa and will continue to act as such without any intimidation from the Gbese Mantse and his Dzaase," he asserted.

He added that he remains the only legitimate head of the Nii Doku We with the authority to appoint the Gbese Asafoatse Nukpa, insisting that any contrary appointment is not valid under the customs and traditions of Gbese.

"I would also wish to put across the fact that if there is a dispute amongst members of a family, why should Nii Gbese and his Dzaase take sides?" he questioned.

He criticised the Gbese Mantse and his Dzaase for allegedly advancing a divisive agenda against the Nii Doku We for their own interests and warned that he will not allow any usurpation of his authority now or in the future.

Nii Doku III stood firm on the legitimacy of Asafoatse Christopher Bradford Nettey V’s appointment, stating that all decisions made in consultation with his Principal Elders remain valid.

"Nii Gbese is not a member of the Nii Doku We and we will not allow him to interfere in matters relating to and affecting our family. We will uphold and defend the longstanding values of our family at the peril of our lives and I call on all members of the Nii Doku We and Gbese as a whole to resist the illicit actions of Nii Gbese and his Dzaase," he declared.