ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Red Cross cautions Ghana on Cholera resurgence amid rainy season

By Isaac Arkoh II Contributor
Health Red Cross cautions Ghana on Cholera resurgence amid rainy season
WED, 23 APR 2025

Mr. Faith Dube, the Red Cross Society International Cholera Surge Delegate to Ghana, has concluded his emergency response service in the country.

He has urged Ghanaians to uphold strict hygiene standards, as the onset of the rainy season could trigger a resurgence of cholera.

During an interview following a health emergency response meeting with officials from the Ghana Health Service in the six cholera-affected districts of the Central Region, Mr. Dube noted that Ghana experienced cholera outbreaks during the dry season, with 21 confirmed deaths in the Central Region alone. This underscores a heightened risk as the rains begin.

Mr. Dube emphasised the importance of personal hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing, and adherence to other preventive measures to avoid the spread of cholera. He encouraged the public to maintain strict hygiene and sanitation practices, alongside vaccination efforts and public awareness campaigns, to curb cholera outbreaks.

He provided details about the Red Cross Society's initiatives to combat the cholera outbreak, which included donating essential equipment such as Veronica buckets, aqua tabs, and solar-powered knapsack sprayers to state institutions.

The Red Cross also supplied 54,192 cholera vaccines to the Ghana Health Service for vaccination efforts in Mfantseman, Cape Coast, and Komenda-Edina-Eguaafo-Abrem, while intensifying risk communication and community engagement.

To support these efforts, Mr. Dube stated that the Red Cross had recruited 205 volunteers across six districts, including Agona West, Effutu, Mfantseman, Abura-Asiebu-Kwamankese, Cape Coast, Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira, and KEEA. These volunteers mobilised efforts to raise awareness, promote preventive behaviors, and engage in one-on-one discussions in schools, churches, and with religious and traditional leaders.

Since the outbreak, he noted that with the combined efforts of all stakeholders, the cholera vaccine campaign and education initiatives successfully reached over 94.1% of the target population.

Mr. Dube reaffirmed the Red Cross's commitment to continue training and capacity building for Ghanaians in epidemic management and expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their ongoing support.

Mr. Mohammed Baidoo, the Central Regional Manager of the Red Cross Ghana, urged Ghanaians to prioritize personal hygiene and adopt best sanitation practices to prevent cholera outbreaks. He highlighted that cholera, a severe diarrheal disease caused by contaminated food and water, thrives in environments with poor sanitation and improper waste management.

He called on communities to improve hygiene by regularly washing their hands with soap, ensuring safe food preparation, and disposing of waste properly to interrupt the transmission cycle of the disease. Mr. Baidoo emphasised the critical need for a change in attitudes regarding waste disposal habits, particularly condemning the practice of dumping fecal matter into drains, which exacerbates the spread of cholera.

He concluded by stating that the Red Cross, in collaboration with health authorities, continues to advocate for sustained sanitation improvements and behavioral change to protect public health and prevent future cholera epidemics in Ghana.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoos suspension – Prof. Appiagyei-Atua Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoo's suspension – Prof....

11 minutes ago

President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipment failures President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipmen...

51 minutes ago

Former Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah Council of State’s advice on Chief Justice’s suspension “acidic, poisonous” – Tu...

52 minutes ago

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior member of Ghanas Supreme Court Justice Baffoe-Bonnie takes over as acting Chief Justice amid suspension of CJ T...

1 hour ago

Tears won’t save Ghana’s lands — Nana Moses slams Lands Minister over galamsey crisis 'Tears won’t save Ghana’s lands' — Nana Moses slams Lands Minister over galamsey...

2 hours ago

Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo

2 hours ago

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority

2 hours ago

Pregnant victim loses baby in Amanase accident Pregnant victim loses baby in Amanase accident

5 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops after fire outbreak Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops af...

5 hours ago

IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a Judge for traffic offence IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a J...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line