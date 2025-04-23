President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipment failures

President John Dramani Mahama has relieved Dr. Adam Atiku of his duties as Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), following allegations of negligence linked to the recent death of a patient at the facility's Accident and Emergency Ward.

The dismissal comes amid growing outcry over deteriorating healthcare services at the hospital, where several life-saving medical machines have reportedly been out of service, raising questions about the institution's ability to provide critical care.

In a swift response to the mounting concerns, Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, made an unannounced visit to the hospital on Tuesday, April 22. The visit formed part of a broader effort to understand and address challenges affecting healthcare delivery in the Northern Region.

During the visit, the Minister expressed alarm over the state of disrepair and inaction at the facility. He noted that despite payments being made for equipment, many machines remain unused and uninstalled.

Adding to the hospital's woes is the ongoing water shortage in Tamale, which the Minister described as a serious regional crisis now impacting medical operations. He called for urgent intervention at the highest level to restore essential services.

Mr. Akandoh acknowledged the gravity of the issues and stressed that any interventions from the Ministry would be informed by input from the hospital’s leadership. He assured residents that the government is committed to restoring confidence in the facility and improving healthcare delivery.

“We are working together to address the issues,” he said. “I cannot make these changes alone. I will work hand-in-hand with the hospital management, and I urge everyone to remain calm and continue to patronise the hospital’s services.”