I.Coast opposition leader Thiam barred from presidential election

By Marietou Ba and Pierre Donadieu - AFP
WED, 23 APR 2025
Tidjane Thiam, the head of Ivory Coast's main opposition party, has been barred from the country's presidential election after a court ruled his nationality was invalid. By Fabrice COFFRINI (AFP/File)

An Ivory Coast court on Tuesday struck main opposition leader Tidjane Thiam off the nation's electoral list, closing the door on him running in a presidential election in October.

The court said Thiam, who became head of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI) this month, was removed from the electoral list because he had lost Ivorian nationality when he acquired French citizenship in 1987.

Thiam, a former international banker, called the ruling "an act of democratic vandalism".

Tensions in the west African country are running high six months from the election. Three other prominent figures, including former president Laurent Gbagbo, are also barred from running.

The court president ruled that "Thiam had lost his Ivorian nationality when he acquired French nationality and therefore granted the petitioners' requests and ordered Thiam's removal from the electoral list," said his lawyer, Ange Rodrigue Dadje.

Thiam's lawyers said the case was "political" and aimed to bar him from the election. The decision is not subject to appeal.

Questions over Thiam's nationality have plagued his campaign for months.

The court ruling against Tidjane Thiam came less than 10 days after the Ivory Coast Democratic Party named the ex-banker as its leader. By Issouf SANOGO (AFP) The court ruling against Tidjane Thiam came less than 10 days after the Ivory Coast Democratic Party named the ex-banker as its leader. By Issouf SANOGO (AFP)

Born in Ivory Coast, he acquired French nationality in 1987 but gave it up in March to stand in the election, as candidates cannot have dual nationality.

Opponents took action based on article 48 of the country's nationality code, dating from the 1960s, which states that the acquisition of another nationality means Ivorian citizenship is lost.

"It was my duty as a citizen to uphold the law and I think this is what the court has just decided," said Bernard N'zi Kokora, who filed the suit.

The rule does not apply to dual nationals by birth. Thiam's lawyers provided the courts with documents showing that their client was also French by birth, through his father, but this had no effect on the ruling.

A 'political trial'

For several weeks, Thiam's entourage has denounced the "manoeuvres" they say are orchestrated by the government to keep the main opposition party out of the presidential race.

"Make no mistake about it, this decision is an act of democratic vandalism, which will disenfranchise millions of voters," Thiam said in a statement.

"This decision clearly shows that we were in a political trial," said Simon Doho, leader of PDCI lawmakers. "We have left the realm of justice and are entering the realm of politics."

"When justice is in their favour, it is independent and when it isn't, it is manipulated", Mamadou Toure, spokesperson for the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party, told AFP.

"We have nothing to do with this case and we have no comments to make on court decisions," Toure added.

The PDCI had officially nominated Thiam as its candidate on Thursday.

"October 2025 is still a long way away but I know I won't be spared," Thiam said at the time.

Other presidential candidates have also been removed from the race, including Gbagbo, the president from 2000 until his arrest in 2011, his former right-hand man Charles Ble Goude and exiled former prime minister and rebel leader Guillaume Soro, all based on judicial rulings.

The RHDP has not officially named a candidate but it has called for 83-year-old Alassane Ouattara, in power since 2011, to run for a fourth term. The party will hold a congress in June.

