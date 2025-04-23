Apostle Kwaku Addei urges Ghanaian youth to shun hard drugs and embrace Christ

The General Overseer of Promise Word Church International, Apostle Kwaku Addei, has issued a strong call to the Ghanaian youth to steer clear of hard drugs, alcohol, and other harmful substances that threaten to ruin their future.

He urged young people to turn to Jesus Christ for salvation and transformation, rather than engaging in destructive lifestyles that derail their potential. According to him, true success in today’s challenging world depends on a firm foundation in the Word of God.

"Youth who are the future leaders need to depend solely on the word of God to succeed in the wicked world the devil wants to drive them to through some devilish acts," Apostle Addei stated.

Speaking at the Church’s National Easter Convention held at Agona Odoben in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Apostle Addei emphasised the responsibility of religious leaders in shaping the future of the nation.

"It is our responsibility as Religious Leaders to pray vigorously to rescue our future leaders, rescue and bring them back to 'sanity'. Most of today's youth are seriously engaging in negativities like hard drugs, alcoholic beverages, betting, hook up and quick money syndrome, a lifestyle which is not worthy to be associated with people who want to build a better future for themselves and families."

He called for a collective national effort to guide and mentor the youth, stressing that building a legacy for future generations starts with the decisions and direction given to young people today.

Apostle Addei also criticised political leaders and stakeholders who, according to him, claim to care about the youth but do very little to improve their conditions or offer real hope for the future.

"Governments upon Government take advantage of lack of a National Development Policy so they come to power with their own selfish interest to enrich themselves and families."

He made a passionate appeal for political change, calling on Ghanaians to consider alternative leadership.

"Ghana needs a Third Force to accelerate development in the country. We are tired of this NPP and NDC rotational Governments that come to power with the same mindset, loot and share attitude. It is time for Ghanaians to change their pattern of voting during General Elections to give way to a Third Force Government which would rescue the youth to a safe haven."

Apostle Addei highlighted the role Promise Word Church International is playing in shaping lives across Ghana. With 32 branches nationwide, the church is focused on using the Gospel to transform the youth physically, mentally, and spiritually in order to raise quality human resources for national development.

Rev. Solomon Dukpor, General Secretary of the church, also spoke about their commitment to social responsibility, mentioning the establishment of an orphanage to provide education and care for vulnerable children.

Elder Daniel Edu Nyam, Presiding Elder of the Agona Swedru branch, advised the youth to prioritise education and steer away from illicit activities that stunt personal growth. He urged them to use the Easter festivities as a time for reflection and moral renewal, and to become ambassadors of peace, development, and social harmony.