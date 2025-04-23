ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Apostle Kwaku Addei urges Ghanaian youth to shun hard drugs and embrace Christ

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Social News The General Overseer of Promise Word Church International, Apostle Kwaku Addei
WED, 23 APR 2025
The General Overseer of Promise Word Church International, Apostle Kwaku Addei

The General Overseer of Promise Word Church International, Apostle Kwaku Addei, has issued a strong call to the Ghanaian youth to steer clear of hard drugs, alcohol, and other harmful substances that threaten to ruin their future.

He urged young people to turn to Jesus Christ for salvation and transformation, rather than engaging in destructive lifestyles that derail their potential. According to him, true success in today’s challenging world depends on a firm foundation in the Word of God.

"Youth who are the future leaders need to depend solely on the word of God to succeed in the wicked world the devil wants to drive them to through some devilish acts," Apostle Addei stated.

Speaking at the Church’s National Easter Convention held at Agona Odoben in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, Apostle Addei emphasised the responsibility of religious leaders in shaping the future of the nation.

"It is our responsibility as Religious Leaders to pray vigorously to rescue our future leaders, rescue and bring them back to 'sanity'. Most of today's youth are seriously engaging in negativities like hard drugs, alcoholic beverages, betting, hook up and quick money syndrome, a lifestyle which is not worthy to be associated with people who want to build a better future for themselves and families."

He called for a collective national effort to guide and mentor the youth, stressing that building a legacy for future generations starts with the decisions and direction given to young people today.

Apostle Addei also criticised political leaders and stakeholders who, according to him, claim to care about the youth but do very little to improve their conditions or offer real hope for the future.

"Governments upon Government take advantage of lack of a National Development Policy so they come to power with their own selfish interest to enrich themselves and families."

He made a passionate appeal for political change, calling on Ghanaians to consider alternative leadership.

"Ghana needs a Third Force to accelerate development in the country. We are tired of this NPP and NDC rotational Governments that come to power with the same mindset, loot and share attitude. It is time for Ghanaians to change their pattern of voting during General Elections to give way to a Third Force Government which would rescue the youth to a safe haven."

Apostle Addei highlighted the role Promise Word Church International is playing in shaping lives across Ghana. With 32 branches nationwide, the church is focused on using the Gospel to transform the youth physically, mentally, and spiritually in order to raise quality human resources for national development.

Rev. Solomon Dukpor, General Secretary of the church, also spoke about their commitment to social responsibility, mentioning the establishment of an orphanage to provide education and care for vulnerable children.

Elder Daniel Edu Nyam, Presiding Elder of the Agona Swedru branch, advised the youth to prioritise education and steer away from illicit activities that stunt personal growth. He urged them to use the Easter festivities as a time for reflection and moral renewal, and to become ambassadors of peace, development, and social harmony.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoos suspension – Prof. Appiagyei-Atua Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoo's suspension – Prof....

11 minutes ago

President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipment failures President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipmen...

51 minutes ago

Former Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah Council of State’s advice on Chief Justice’s suspension “acidic, poisonous” – Tu...

52 minutes ago

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior member of Ghanas Supreme Court Justice Baffoe-Bonnie takes over as acting Chief Justice amid suspension of CJ T...

1 hour ago

Tears won’t save Ghana’s lands — Nana Moses slams Lands Minister over galamsey crisis 'Tears won’t save Ghana’s lands' — Nana Moses slams Lands Minister over galamsey...

2 hours ago

Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo

2 hours ago

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority

2 hours ago

Pregnant victim loses baby in Amanase accident Pregnant victim loses baby in Amanase accident

5 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops after fire outbreak Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops af...

5 hours ago

IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a Judge for traffic offence IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a J...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line