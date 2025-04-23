Christ resurrection ought to regenerate, transform Christians - Dr Kumuyi

Dr. William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry (DLCM), stated over the weekend that the resurrection of Christ should regenerate and transform the lives of all professing Christians.

He emphasised, “The resurrection of Christ brings redemption and righteousness into the lives of those who believe, providing hope for a glorious eternity and comfort."

“We cannot serve or live in sin while claiming to be Christians. That is a total deception from the pit of hell,” he asserted. Dr. Kumuyi explained that a life devoid of holiness and righteousness, which can only be obtained through faith in Jesus Christ, is an affront to true Christianity. He added, “His resurrection regenerates and empowers us to live a sinless life here on earth.”

“If there is no righteousness, there is no salvation, and salvation should lead to regeneration so that we can live a sin-free life,” Dr. Kumuyi noted. The renowned televangelist and teacher of the gospel was delivering a sermon via satellite during the Easter Retreat of the Bono Regional Division of the Deeper Life Bible Church, taking place at the Deeper Life Retreat Grounds in Ayakomaso, Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Hundreds of church members from various locations, including Abesim, Nsoatre, Chiraa, Fiapre, Yamfo, Techire, Adrobaa, Susunaso, Sunyani, and others, are attending the five-day retreat. The theme for this event is “Experiencing the Power of His Resurrection,” coinciding with the Global Crusade Kumuyi (GCK), a monthly evangelical campaign initiated by Dr. Kumuyi.

He further explained that the resurrection of Christ has allowed Christians to transition from death to life and to possess a renewed mind, offering hope for a glorious eternity and comfort. “Therefore, the realization, reality, and revelation of His resurrection must influence our thoughts, desires, ambitions, and affections as we navigate through life,” he stated.

Dr. Kumuyi emphasized that after experiencing the power of Christ’s resurrection, genuine Christians should set their affection on things above, rather than on earthly pleasures.