ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Christ resurrection ought to regenerate, transform Christians - Dr Kumuyi

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
General News Christ resurrection ought to regenerate, transform Christians - Dr Kumuyi
WED, 23 APR 2025

Dr. William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry (DLCM), stated over the weekend that the resurrection of Christ should regenerate and transform the lives of all professing Christians.

He emphasised, “The resurrection of Christ brings redemption and righteousness into the lives of those who believe, providing hope for a glorious eternity and comfort."

“We cannot serve or live in sin while claiming to be Christians. That is a total deception from the pit of hell,” he asserted. Dr. Kumuyi explained that a life devoid of holiness and righteousness, which can only be obtained through faith in Jesus Christ, is an affront to true Christianity. He added, “His resurrection regenerates and empowers us to live a sinless life here on earth.”

“If there is no righteousness, there is no salvation, and salvation should lead to regeneration so that we can live a sin-free life,” Dr. Kumuyi noted. The renowned televangelist and teacher of the gospel was delivering a sermon via satellite during the Easter Retreat of the Bono Regional Division of the Deeper Life Bible Church, taking place at the Deeper Life Retreat Grounds in Ayakomaso, Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Hundreds of church members from various locations, including Abesim, Nsoatre, Chiraa, Fiapre, Yamfo, Techire, Adrobaa, Susunaso, Sunyani, and others, are attending the five-day retreat. The theme for this event is “Experiencing the Power of His Resurrection,” coinciding with the Global Crusade Kumuyi (GCK), a monthly evangelical campaign initiated by Dr. Kumuyi.

He further explained that the resurrection of Christ has allowed Christians to transition from death to life and to possess a renewed mind, offering hope for a glorious eternity and comfort. “Therefore, the realization, reality, and revelation of His resurrection must influence our thoughts, desires, ambitions, and affections as we navigate through life,” he stated.

Dr. Kumuyi emphasized that after experiencing the power of Christ’s resurrection, genuine Christians should set their affection on things above, rather than on earthly pleasures.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoos suspension – Prof. Appiagyei-Atua Judicial system won’t collapse over Chief Justice Torkornoo's suspension – Prof....

11 minutes ago

President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipment failures President Mahama sacks Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO over patient death, equipmen...

51 minutes ago

Former Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah Council of State’s advice on Chief Justice’s suspension “acidic, poisonous” – Tu...

52 minutes ago

Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior member of Ghanas Supreme Court Justice Baffoe-Bonnie takes over as acting Chief Justice amid suspension of CJ T...

1 hour ago

Tears won’t save Ghana’s lands — Nana Moses slams Lands Minister over galamsey crisis 'Tears won’t save Ghana’s lands' — Nana Moses slams Lands Minister over galamsey...

2 hours ago

Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo

2 hours ago

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority Theophilus Tetteh Chaie appointed Deputy CEO of Public Procurement Authority

2 hours ago

Pregnant victim loses baby in Amanase accident Pregnant victim loses baby in Amanase accident

5 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops after fire outbreak Bryan Acheampong donates GH¢300,000, pledges to rebuild Adum-Blue Light shops af...

5 hours ago

IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a Judge for traffic offence IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a J...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line