Kwakye Ofosu justifies President Mahama’s suspension of Chief Justice Torkornoo

The Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has defended President John Dramani Mahama's decision to suspend Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, insisting it is grounded firmly in constitutional provisions.

The suspension comes after a prima facie case was established in relation to three petitions calling for the Chief Justice's removal from office. The decision, taken in line with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution and in consultation with the Council of State, sets the stage for a formal inquiry into Ghana's highest-ranking judicial officer.

A five-member committee has since been constituted under Article 146(6) to investigate the matter.

In an interview with Citi Newsroom's Sammi Wiafe, Kwakye Ofosu emphasized that the President's action should not be interpreted as a declaration of guilt, but rather a necessary constitutional step.

“I’m not sure how abiding by the Constitution becomes a bad precedent. President Mahama took an oath to stay true and loyal and abide by the 1992 Constitution.

“That is what he has done in this instance, so I’m not able to appreciate how anyone can say that if the President acts in accordance with the Constitution it is a bad precedent,” he argued.

Kwakye Ofosu's remarks come amid growing public discourse surrounding the suspension, which many see as a critical test of the country's commitment to judicial accountability and constitutional rule.

-citinewsroom