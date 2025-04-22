ModernGhana logo
IGP Yohuno reportedly orders detention of four police officers for arresting a Judge for traffic offence

  Tue, 22 Apr 2025
TUE, 22 APR 2025 1

In what appears to be a return to the days of road indiscipline and untouchable individuals, the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno has reportedly ordered the arrest and detention of four police officers for daring to arrest a judge for a road traffic incident.

The officers, Inspector Godwin Dey, Inspector Francis Adjei, Sergeant Daasebre Oti Boateng and Corporal Jonah Adjubulisah, during a routine road discipline duty, arrested the vehicle of Her /Honour, Mrs Angela Attachi, in December 2024 but dropped the case after the Adenta Police Commander intervened.

The officers were, however, called from the Police headquarters last week to report to the CID headquarters to write their statement for the arrest of the Judge’s vehicle.

In what appears like a power play, the officers have been detained after their statements were taken.

“When we tried to stop her after the careless driving, she refused to stop and drove off, so we followed the car until she was blocked by another vehicle along the line. She then parked the car in the middle of the road and left in another vehicle.

"Later, when we went to the Adenta Police station to press charges, the commander and other senior officers intervened because of her position and the matter was dropped,” one of the officers narrated on condition of anonymity.

He said they have been told that only the Inspector-General of Police can order their release since the order for their detention came from the top.

-Classfmonline

Comments

Odoi | 4/22/2025 9:29:41 PM

Joker Nation.

Comments1
