Domelevo appointed member of committee probing petitions against Chief Justice

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo has been appointed as a member of a five-member committee tasked to investigate petitions filed against Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The committee was constituted by President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution, after determining that a prima facie case had been established against the Chief Justice.

The other members of the committee include Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Justice of the Supreme Court, who chairs the committee; Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, also of the Supreme Court; Major Flora Bazaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces; and Professor James Sefah Dzisah, Associate Professor at the University of Ghana.

A statement from the Presidency dated April 22 and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, announced the appointments.

“Pursuant to Article 146(10) of the Constitution and in accordance with the advice of the Council of State, the President has, by a warrant, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect pending the outcome of the committee’s proceedings,” the statement said.

The Chief Justice has also been suspended with immediate effect pending the conclusion of the committee’s probe.