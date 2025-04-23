ModernGhana logo
GOIL MD reaffirms commitment to industry leadership and dealer partnerships

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Business & Finance
WED, 23 APR 2025

Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL PLC, has reaffirmed the Board of Directors and Management’s unwavering commitment to sustaining GOIL’s leadership in Ghana’s oil marketing industry.

To this end, the company has rolled out practical strategies aimed at ensuring seamless product supply and operations, improving communication channels, and reinforcing its dedication to frontline partners across the country.

Mr. Bawa made these remarks during a recent engagement with GOIL Dealers, describing the event as a crucial step in strengthening operational collaboration and enhancing working relationships across GOIL’s extensive nationwide network.

The engagement, he said, comes at a critical juncture for the company, “underscoring the importance of unity and shared commitment in maintaining GOIL’s leadership in Ghana’s oil marketing industry.”

He emphasised management’s commitment to fostering a culture grounded in open dialogue, mutual respect, and operational excellence.

“This engagement with our dealers are a vital step toward aligning our goals, addressing challenges, and building a stronger, more responsive GOIL.”

The meeting ended with a renewed collective understanding to deepen the partnership between management and dealers, with the aim of boosting operational efficiency and sustaining long-term growth.

Mr. Bawa was joined by a high-powered management team, including Dr. Marcus Dake, Head of Corporate Affairs; Engineer Denis Amui, Head of Operations; and Mr. Augustine Boateng, Head of Fuels Marketing.

Also present were Engineer Joshua Duodu, Head of Technical and Special Products; Mr. Roger Baah, Head of IT; Mr. Mark Ofori Amanfo, Technical Advisor to the Group CEO and MD; Dr. Alhassan M. Kamil, Business Development Manager; and Mr. Robert Kyere, Public Relations Manager.

422202552946-m6htl8w331-goil1

