Mahama suspends Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, sets up committee to probe petitions

TUE, 22 APR 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended the Chief Justice of the Republic, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

The decision follows the President’s determination, in accordance with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution and in consultation with the Council of State, that a prima facie case has been established in respect of three petitions filed against the Chief Justice.

In line with constitutional provisions, President Mahama has also constituted a committee to inquire into the petitions.

A statement from the Presidency dated April 22 and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, announced the development.

The committee is chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Justice of the Supreme Court, with members including Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, also a Justice of the Supreme Court; Daniel Yaw Domelevo, former Auditor-General; Major Flora Bazaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces; and Professor James Sefah Dzisah, Associate Professor at the University of Ghana.

“Pursuant to Article 146(10) of the Constitution and in accordance with the advice of the Council of State, the President has, by a warrant, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect pending the outcome of the committee’s proceedings,” the statement said.

The separate petitions were earlier submitted to the Council of State in line with Article 146(6) of the Constitution.

The Chief Justice formally responded to the petitions on April 7, meeting the deadline set by the President. However, the contents of the petitions and her response remain undisclosed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

