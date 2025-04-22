ECOWAS must remain a home for listening, a space for healing — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to remain a platform where all voices in the region, regardless of social status, are heard.

In recent years, the sub-region has witnessed coups, conflicts, and political unrest in countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger — all of which have broken away to form the Alliance of Sahel States.

Speaking at the launch of ECOWAS@50 in Accra on Tuesday, April 22, Mr. Mahama said the regional bloc must continue to be a place where peace is restored and reconciliation is pursued.

The President also stressed the need for ECOWAS to champion visionary, Africa-led solutions to the region’s challenges rather than relying heavily on foreign influence.

“ECOWAS must remain a forum for listening. It must be a space for healing, a home for visionary African-led solidarity and diplomacy.

“Ghana reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the ECOWAS vision and to the values of dialogue, peace, and partnership — and will work to sustain it,” Mr. Mahama said.

Meanwhile, President Mahama has announced that Ghana will offer 1,000 scholarships to students across the West African sub-region to study in Ghanaian tertiary institutions.

The initiative, which forms part of the 50th anniversary celebration of ECOWAS, aims to boost camaraderie among West African students.