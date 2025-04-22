ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ECOWAS must remain a home for listening, a space for healing — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 22 APR 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to remain a platform where all voices in the region, regardless of social status, are heard.

In recent years, the sub-region has witnessed coups, conflicts, and political unrest in countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger — all of which have broken away to form the Alliance of Sahel States.

Speaking at the launch of ECOWAS@50 in Accra on Tuesday, April 22, Mr. Mahama said the regional bloc must continue to be a place where peace is restored and reconciliation is pursued.

The President also stressed the need for ECOWAS to champion visionary, Africa-led solutions to the region’s challenges rather than relying heavily on foreign influence.

“ECOWAS must remain a forum for listening. It must be a space for healing, a home for visionary African-led solidarity and diplomacy.

“Ghana reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the ECOWAS vision and to the values of dialogue, peace, and partnership — and will work to sustain it,” Mr. Mahama said.

Meanwhile, President Mahama has announced that Ghana will offer 1,000 scholarships to students across the West African sub-region to study in Ghanaian tertiary institutions.

The initiative, which forms part of the 50th anniversary celebration of ECOWAS, aims to boost camaraderie among West African students.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo President Mahama suspends Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo amid probe of petitio...

49 minutes ago

He has been a latent force of tolerance and inter-religious cooperation — Akufo-Addo mourns Pope Francis 'He has been a latent force of tolerance and inter-religious cooperation' — Akuf...

54 minutes ago

Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV I’ll flush out commercial sex workers from Prampram – Asafoatse Lartey Bantama I...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ECOWAS must remain a home for listening, a space for healing — Mahama

2 hours ago

Chadema Tension high in Tanzania ahead of opposition leader's 'treason' trial

2 hours ago

NPP Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah NPP refers Owusu Bempah to Disciplinary Committee over Bawumia ‘wrong candidate’...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ECOWAS@50: ‘Ghana is offering 1,000 tertiary scholarships to member states’ — Ma...

2 hours ago

A communications team member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Galamsey fight needs action, not tears — NPP’s Dr. Amoako jabs Lands Minister

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah Any politician found to be involved in galamsey should be exposed — Kwame Jantua...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah Galamsey fight: There shouldn’t be any ifs or buts — Kwame Jantuah

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line