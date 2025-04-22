ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ECOWAS@50: ‘Ghana is offering 1,000 tertiary scholarships to member states’ — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 22 APR 2025 1
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana will offer 1,000 scholarships to students across the West African sub-region to study in Ghanaian tertiary institutions.

The initiative, which forms part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), aims to boost camaraderie among West African students.

Mr. Mahama explained that the move will help ensure that young people in the region grow up seeing one another not as foreigners, but as partners.

He made the announcement on Tuesday, April 22, while speaking at the launch of ECOWAS@50 in Accra.

“To mark this moment and strengthen regional bonds, Ghana is offering 1,000 scholarships to tertiary students from across the ECOWAS sub-region to study in our universities.

“This is not just a gesture, it is an act of solidarity — a bridge to a future where our young people will grow up seeing each other not as foreigners but as partners,” President Mahama said.

The launch attracted dignitaries and leaders within the sub-region to the event that presented an opportunity for dialogue and networkig aimed at developing the regional bloc, especially in times of recuring coup detats and the recent withdrawal of the Sahel States.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

bisa | 4/22/2025 4:44:43 PM

MR PRESIDENT LET BE CLEAR?GHANAIN TAX PAYERS MONEY IS NOT FOR YOU AND WEST AFRICA?WE HAVE PEOPLE IN GHANA HAVE HAVE GOOD RESULTS BUT BECAUSE OF MONEY THEY ARE ON OUR STREETS.PLS FINISH WASHING YOUR DIRTY CLOTHES FIRST BEOFORE WASHING SOME ONCE EVEN THE BIBLE SAID

Comments1
Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo President Mahama suspends Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo amid probe of petitio...

49 minutes ago

He has been a latent force of tolerance and inter-religious cooperation — Akufo-Addo mourns Pope Francis 'He has been a latent force of tolerance and inter-religious cooperation' — Akuf...

54 minutes ago

Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV I’ll flush out commercial sex workers from Prampram – Asafoatse Lartey Bantama I...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ECOWAS must remain a home for listening, a space for healing — Mahama

2 hours ago

Chadema Tension high in Tanzania ahead of opposition leader's 'treason' trial

2 hours ago

NPP Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah NPP refers Owusu Bempah to Disciplinary Committee over Bawumia ‘wrong candidate’...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama ECOWAS@50: ‘Ghana is offering 1,000 tertiary scholarships to member states’ — Ma...

2 hours ago

A communications team member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Galamsey fight needs action, not tears — NPP’s Dr. Amoako jabs Lands Minister

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah Any politician found to be involved in galamsey should be exposed — Kwame Jantua...

3 hours ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah Galamsey fight: There shouldn’t be any ifs or buts — Kwame Jantuah

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line