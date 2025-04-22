ECOWAS@50: ‘Ghana is offering 1,000 tertiary scholarships to member states’ — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana will offer 1,000 scholarships to students across the West African sub-region to study in Ghanaian tertiary institutions.

The initiative, which forms part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), aims to boost camaraderie among West African students.

Mr. Mahama explained that the move will help ensure that young people in the region grow up seeing one another not as foreigners, but as partners.

He made the announcement on Tuesday, April 22, while speaking at the launch of ECOWAS@50 in Accra.

“To mark this moment and strengthen regional bonds, Ghana is offering 1,000 scholarships to tertiary students from across the ECOWAS sub-region to study in our universities.

“This is not just a gesture, it is an act of solidarity — a bridge to a future where our young people will grow up seeing each other not as foreigners but as partners,” President Mahama said.

The launch attracted dignitaries and leaders within the sub-region to the event that presented an opportunity for dialogue and networkig aimed at developing the regional bloc, especially in times of recuring coup detats and the recent withdrawal of the Sahel States.