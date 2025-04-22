ModernGhana logo
Prestea-Huni Valley Assembly MCE pledges to strengthen partnership with traditional authorities

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
Prestea-Huni Valley Assembly MCE pledges to strengthen partnership with traditional authorities

The newly appointed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley Assembly, Dr. Matthew Kofi Ayeh, has pledged to strengthen partnership with Traditional Authorities to promote the development of the area.

He said this following his confirmation last week and reiterated that a strong partnership with traditional authorities will go a long way to promote the development of the municipality. He pledged to cooperate with all assembly members regardless of their party affiliations to bring progress to the area.

“We need unity, focus, and a shared purpose if we are to move Prestea-Huni Valley forward,” Dr. Ayeh said.

Dr. Ayeh acknowledged that they might not get it easy pushing the development agenda of the municipality but they can do it with a united front.

The Chief of the Bogoso-Kokoase Traditional Council, Nana Kwasi Sompreh II, commended the assembly for giving the MCE a 100% endorsement, saying it was a sign of unity.

He used the opportunity to urge the assembly to maintain unity and continue to support the new MCE to overcome its development challenges.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Nelson, expressed confidence in Dr Ayeh, saying he believes in his capabilities to do a good job as the MCE.

The event also saw the election of Mr. Richard Tetteh as the new Presiding Member for the Assembly.

