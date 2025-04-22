ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Galamsey fight: There shouldn’t be any ifs or buts — Kwame Jantuah

Headlines A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah
TUE, 22 APR 2025
A leading member of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah

A leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah, has called for a firm, non-negotiable approach to the fight against illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He stressed that Ghana has reached a point where everyone, regardless of political affiliation, must rally behind efforts to end the menace, which is contributing to the pollution and shortage of water across the country.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV on Tuesday, April 22, Mr. Jantuah urged the government to crack down on all complicit mining firms, legal or otherwise, and withdraw their licenses—just as it has done with Akonta Mining.

“Any legal mining firm, the official ones, if they are supporting galamsey in our forest reserves, withdraw their license—because they have no good intention,” he said. “If we find them complicit, we need to stop it.”

Mr. Jantuah lamented the environmental degradation caused by galamsey and the toll it is taking on Ghana’s water supply.

He said it was unacceptable that some parts of the country now go days without running water due to polluted rivers.

“Our water bodies are polluted nowadays. You don’t even get water in our homes. Water is shut three days, four days in a week—and that is a recipe for disaster,” he lamented.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 minutes ago

NPP Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah NPP refers Owusu Bempah to Disciplinary Committee over Bawumia ‘wrong candidate’...

12 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama ECOWAS@50: ‘Ghana is offering 1,000 tertiary scholarships to member states’ — Ma...

12 minutes ago

A communications team member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Galamsey fight needs action, not tears — NPP’s Dr. Amoako jabs Lands Minister

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah Any politician found to be involved in galamsey should be exposed — Kwame Jantua...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah Galamsey fight: There shouldn’t be any ifs or buts — Kwame Jantuah

2 hours ago

ECOWAS@50: A golden opportunity to revive the sub-region’s single currency & central bank vision ECOWAS@50: A golden opportunity to revive the sub-region’s single currency & cen...

2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ECOWAS reaffirms commitment to ECO currency and Regional Central Bank

2 hours ago

Ghana to see limited impact from US tariffs amid wider sub-saharan exposure, says Fitch Solutions Ghana to see limited impact from US tariffs amid wider sub-saharan exposure, say...

2 hours ago

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson Should Cardinal Turkson become the next Pope, here are possible socio-economic b...

3 hours ago

Apostle Abel Damina Apostle Abel Damina explains why Jesus Christ died on Wednesday and not Friday

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line