ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cancelling Akonta Mining’s lease is not enough — Oliver Barker

Headlines Lead convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker Vormawor
TUE, 22 APR 2025
Lead convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker Vormawor

Lead convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to go beyond merely revoking the lease of Akonta Mining.

His comments follow a directive by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for the immediate cancellation of Akonta Mining Limited’s leases.

The directive cites the company’s alleged involvement in illegal mining and violent land encroachment in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, April 21, the Minister, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, alleged that Akonta Mining used force to take over farmlands, disrupting the livelihoods of local farmers.

He disclosed that based on intelligence, a joint operation led by the Ghana Police Service and the Forestry Commission was launched on Thursday, April 17, resulting in a raid on six illegal mining sites linked to the company in the forest reserve.

He added that the authorities seized 30 excavators — five of which were impounded at the operation base — along with two pump-action guns, a single-barrel gun, two Toyota Hilux pickups, a Toyota RAV4, four motorbikes, and other mining equipment.

“In light of the overwhelming evidence, I have authorized the Minerals Commission to immediately revoke all leases held by Akonta Mining,” Mr. Buah declared.

Reacting to the development in a social media post on Tuesday, April 22, Mr. Barker Vormawor urged the government to arrest anyone connected to or who has benefited from the activities of the company.

“Cancelling Akonta Mining’s license is not enough. We need to see any person of consequence connected to that company, including those whose campaigns were financed through the illicit gold trafficking, rounded up,” he noted.

He further stated that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s past public defense of the company, “despite clear and incontrovertible evidence of their destructive mining practices needs investigation.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 minutes ago

NPP Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah NPP refers Owusu Bempah to Disciplinary Committee over Bawumia ‘wrong candidate’...

12 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama ECOWAS@50: ‘Ghana is offering 1,000 tertiary scholarships to member states’ — Ma...

12 minutes ago

A communications team member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Galamsey fight needs action, not tears — NPP’s Dr. Amoako jabs Lands Minister

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah Any politician found to be involved in galamsey should be exposed — Kwame Jantua...

1 hour ago

A leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah Galamsey fight: There shouldn’t be any ifs or buts — Kwame Jantuah

2 hours ago

ECOWAS@50: A golden opportunity to revive the sub-region’s single currency & central bank vision ECOWAS@50: A golden opportunity to revive the sub-region’s single currency & cen...

2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ECOWAS reaffirms commitment to ECO currency and Regional Central Bank

2 hours ago

Ghana to see limited impact from US tariffs amid wider sub-saharan exposure, says Fitch Solutions Ghana to see limited impact from US tariffs amid wider sub-saharan exposure, say...

2 hours ago

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson Should Cardinal Turkson become the next Pope, here are possible socio-economic b...

3 hours ago

Apostle Abel Damina Apostle Abel Damina explains why Jesus Christ died on Wednesday and not Friday

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line