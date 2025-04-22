Cancelling Akonta Mining’s lease is not enough — Oliver Barker

Lead convener of the Democracy Hub pressure group, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to go beyond merely revoking the lease of Akonta Mining.

His comments follow a directive by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for the immediate cancellation of Akonta Mining Limited’s leases.

The directive cites the company’s alleged involvement in illegal mining and violent land encroachment in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, April 21, the Minister, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, alleged that Akonta Mining used force to take over farmlands, disrupting the livelihoods of local farmers.

He disclosed that based on intelligence, a joint operation led by the Ghana Police Service and the Forestry Commission was launched on Thursday, April 17, resulting in a raid on six illegal mining sites linked to the company in the forest reserve.

He added that the authorities seized 30 excavators — five of which were impounded at the operation base — along with two pump-action guns, a single-barrel gun, two Toyota Hilux pickups, a Toyota RAV4, four motorbikes, and other mining equipment.

“In light of the overwhelming evidence, I have authorized the Minerals Commission to immediately revoke all leases held by Akonta Mining,” Mr. Buah declared.

Reacting to the development in a social media post on Tuesday, April 22, Mr. Barker Vormawor urged the government to arrest anyone connected to or who has benefited from the activities of the company.

“Cancelling Akonta Mining’s license is not enough. We need to see any person of consequence connected to that company, including those whose campaigns were financed through the illicit gold trafficking, rounded up,” he noted.

He further stated that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s past public defense of the company, “despite clear and incontrovertible evidence of their destructive mining practices needs investigation.”