Abetifihene urges President Mahama to complete the only Government Hospital in Kwahu  

  Tue, 22 Apr 2025
Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, Kwahu Abetifihene and Adontenhene of Kwahu Traditional Area, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to complete the only Government Hospital project in the Kwahu Traditional Area.

He noted that President Mahama started work on the project during his previous administration, but it came to standstill following a change in Government on January 7, 2017.

He said about nine years ago the President took a step for Kwahuman to build a Government Hospital at Abetifi, which he graciously pursued to a certain level.

However, when he exited power on January 7, 2017, the project had come to a standstill over the last nine years.

“This is the only Hospital if you are able to complete will be the Government Hospital that the Government has built for Kwahuman. The rest all are Mission Hospitals,” Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang, stated in his address during the Second Edition of the Kwahu Business Forum at Mpraeso Social Centre in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

He said the Atibie Hospital was built by Seventh Day Adventist Church, whereas the Nkawkaw Hospital was established by the Roman Catholic Church.

Concerning the Forum, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang said since time immemorial, Kwahu citizens had been noted for being mechants.

He noted that because of that it was not a surprise that the President through his vision had called for the Kwahu Business Forum to help address the challenges of entrepreneurs from the area.

He reiterated that most businesses established by businessmen from Kwahu had a humble beginning, but had grown into huge enterprises.

Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang noted that it was not out of place that the Business Forum was taking place in Kwahu.

He appealed to his people to take advantage of the opportunity created by the Forum, so that they would get more businessmen and women from the Kwahu Area.

Touching on agriculture, the Chief lauded the President for adding Agribusiness to the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

He said one third of agriculture land in the Eastern Region was found in the Kwahu Area.

The Abetifihene noted that the Kwahu Traditional Area had a large arable land in the Afram Plains and appealed to the Minister of Food and Agriculture to extend the Government’s Agriculture Policies to the Kwahu Area, especially for farmers in the Kwahu Afram Plains Area.

He recalled that about two years ago, the previous Government through the then Minister of Food and Agriculture, made them prepare huge lands in the Afram Plains and Kwahu East, which they intended to help farmers, which in addition had large dams.

He urged the President to continue with the Projects for the people in Kwahu.

This, he said, would go a long way to help increase agriculture production in the area.

He said he recently visited one of the project sites in the Kwahu East for which he donated some lands, but realized that the farmlands were becoming weedy again and that the dam projects were still incomplete.

He said the project when completed would go a long way to create employment opportunities for the people in the Kwahu Area.

Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang said Kwahu South had a large number of vegetable farmers, who were into onions, carrots, cucumber and other vegetables.

He appealed to the President to see to it that the project was completed.

GNA

