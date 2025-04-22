MTN Heroes Of Change: The Inspiring Journey Of Richeal Adom And The Challenged Children Foundation

Mrs. Richeal spending time with the physically challenged



“My son's diagnosis of spina bifida led to multiple surgeries and a challenging recovery process. Witnessing the difficulties he faced and the lack of support for other children with similar conditions inspired me to establish the Challenged Children Foundation,” shares Richeal Adom, a community-based health nurse whose personal experiences ignited her passion for change.

Richeal founded the Challenged Children Foundation with a mission to empower children with disabilities, providing them with comprehensive care, safe shelter, food, clothing, and emotional support to ensure their happiness.

“Some parents with disabled children often feel overwhelmed and may neglect their children due to a lack of knowledge and resources. In some cases, they may even consider harming their child,” she explains.

This is where Richeal and her team of experts intervene, creating a safe and nurturing environment that allows these children to thrive and enjoy life to the fullest. The foundation, funded solely by the salaries of Richeal and her husband, has made a significant impact in the community.

“Thanks to our project, children with physical challenges now have a safe and nurturing space to thrive and enjoy life,” she states proudly. Richeal has secured a temporary shelter, converting a shop into a room for the children, while another shop is utilized to provide essential supplies.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Richeal remains optimistic about the future and the positive impact her foundation will continue to make. “The biggest challenge is providing consistent healthcare, especially physiotherapy, and managing the daily needs of children with neurological challenges. This includes everything from feeding and hygiene to medical care. Despite these difficulties, we remain committed to giving these children the best possible care,” she emphasises.

Looking ahead, Richeal plans to build a dedicated physiotherapy center on their land to enhance care for the children. “We hope to create a safe and nurturing environment where they can grow and develop. Our goal is to empower their mothers through vocational training, providing a sustainable future for these children,” she explains.

Richeal is thrilled to have MTN Heroes of Change join her mission to help underprivileged children. “Your passion and commitment will make a significant difference. Together, we can overcome these challenges and create a brighter future for these children,” she asserts.

Community leader, Reverend Noah Yaw Adunkwa of Maranatha Assemblies of God in Cape Coast believes that Richeal was sent by God to help these children. He praises her compassionate care for the physically challenged and vulnerable, noting how she treats them with kindness and respect while integrating them into church life. “This woman has taken on the immense responsibility of caring for neglected children.” She provides them with food, shelter, and love, relieving their parents of a heavy burden. By integrating these children into church life and society, she's giving them a chance to thrive,” he states.

A beneficiary and mother of a child named Blessing, Grace Adobea, recalls her family's initial reaction upon learning about her child's birth. “When my child was born in Ateku, we were surprised by her circumstances, and my family initially considered taking her life,” she reveals. Fortunately, someone overheard their plans and alerted a reporter, who intervened by involving social services. However, due to limited resources, they were unable to provide the necessary care for Blessing. That's when Auntie Richeal stepped in. Known for her dedication to caring for children with special needs, she was asked to take Blessing in. “Despite the challenges, she agreed to help,” Grace recalls with gratitude.

Procurement Officer at the University of Cape Coast, Abraham Obeng, reveals that he nominated Richeal Adom for the MTN Heroes of Change award based on her outstanding community work and the potential impact that recognition and support from this award could have on her efforts.

Abraham indicates that Richeal’s work has inspired her and others to be more selfless and make a positive impact in our community. “Winning the MTN Heroes of Change award would provide her with the resources and recognition she needs to expand her vital work and improve the lives of the children she serves. I wholeheartedly believe she is a deserving candidate for this award.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

