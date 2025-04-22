Scorching temperatures and isolated thunderstorms expected across Ghana today – GMet

Ghanaians should brace for a sweltering day as the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecasts widespread heat with a mix of partly cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorms in parts of the country.

According to the Central Analysis and Forecasting Office, early morning mist is expected over hilly and forested areas in the south, providing brief relief before intense sunshine dominates much of the day.

By mid-morning, clear skies will give way to rising temperatures nationwide, with the northern regions bearing the brunt of the heat. Daytime highs could reach a scorching 41°C in the north, while the transition zone will see temperatures around 37°C. The forest zone and coastal areas are also expected to feel the heat, with maximum temperatures projected at 36°C and 34°C, respectively.

Later in the day, parts of the middle belt, transition zone, and northern Ghana may experience isolated thunderstorms, possibly accompanied by rain. These storm systems are expected to roll in during the late afternoon and into the evening.

In light of the intense heat, GMet has urged the public to remain indoors during peak sunshine hours where possible, stay hydrated, and exercise caution — especially in the hotter regions.