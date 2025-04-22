ModernGhana logo
Ghana Will No More Fall Into The Hands Of Criminals Impersonating Politicians

Feature Article Ghana Will No More Fall Into The Hands Of Criminals Impersonating Politicians
TUE, 22 APR 2025

The outcome of Ghana's eight years of the NPP government or Akufo-Addo-Bawumia leadership shows that the nation was handed over to professional criminals who pretended to be politicians and ready to take care of Ghanaians' needs. The devastation of businesses, investments, and the economy in the face of a GHC 763 billion national debt should serve as a strong warning to all patriotic Ghanaians to remain strong, alert, and conscious to defend their nation from criminals impersonating politicians.

The majority of the NPP politicians think either Ghanaians are fools or they are probably morons. They wouldn't waste their time and money forming a committee to look into the reasons behind the party's loss in the 2024 elections if they didn’t think Ghanaians were ignorant. In Ghana's political history, the entire populace saw the effects of the corrupt government, which engaged in illicit mining, money laundering, and embezzlement of state funds, ultimately causing the economy to collapse.

A printed book called "Agyapadie," which describes state capture and the plunder of state properties, including lands, served as the basis for the NPP government's targeting and destroying of non-NPP businesses. The opposition government's horrible deeds and looting rampage show that the NPP doesn't give a damn about the pain of the average person. This is a reality they can’t refute, and an excellent example of their dictatorial behavior was when they ignored the cry of Ghanaians to pass the E-Levy.

Therefore, any sensible Ghanaian should know that Kofi Bentil is a criminal when he comes out to tell people that Bawumia is ready to work because he is the appropriate person to serve Ghana. There are more criminals masquerading as politicians in the opposition NPP, such as Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who had the audacity to sue the office of the Special Prosecutor for designating him a wanted person, and Electoral Commission head Jean Mensa.

Politics requires a lot of hard work, and some politicians aspire to enter the field to broaden society, make changes, and improve the lot of the oppressed masses, while many want to get rich. In developed nations, the politicians deliver more than what the people have demanded, and this has produced strong competition amongst political parties. Strong leadership abilities, outstanding public speaking, and a public persona are characteristics of a good politician, but the NPP has fallen short.

The situation is opposite in Ghana, where false accusations and tribalism can have a greater negative influence and disrupt a party's efforts. The NDC lost the election in 2016 because of precisely that. The NDC became the opposition party because of the public's easy acceptance of the NPP's deceit and lies, even though the best political party in terms of growth was the NDC. Now that Ghanaians have realized that they were deceived by the NPP, they have sworn never to repeat that mistake they made.

Like a derailed moving train, Ghana went into the abyss, and the outcome was worse than colonialism before Ghana gained its independence. If the NPP hadn't taken control, Ghana would have advanced greatly and been ranked among the greatest countries in West Africa. Every company, including the COCOBOD and the Electricity Company, suffered debt under the NPP crooks masquerading as politicians. John Mahama's return as president is a boon that will cure the country's economic maladies.

I am confident that Ghana will be okay under the leadership of John Mahama. However, for the nation to recover and the people to experience that smooth transformation of economic recovery and employment, the new government mustn't only recover the loot and stolen funds; everyone found guilty must be imprisoned. Finally, Ghanaians should avoid the NPP coming to power because, apart from looting, widespread corruption, and money laundering, they have no new message for Ghanaians.

Joel Savage
Joel Savage, © 2025

Belgian-Ghanaian journalist, Joel Savage, writes the "A Mixture Of Periodicals" column. The Flemish Journalists Association member frequently contributed to the features sections of the Weekly Spectator, Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic and The Mirror. He lives in Belgium.  Column: Joel Savage

